Attack On Titan: Bad Boy Manga: What Is The Release Status? All We Know So Far

Even though the Attack on Titan manga and anime has ended, fans still have some things to look forward to. One of these things, of course, is the Attack on Titan: Bad Boy manga which follows the life of Humanity’s Strongest Soldier Levi Ackerman’s past, and how he became part of the Survey Corps.

The manga will be part of Hajime Isayama’s art book named Fly which was set to come out in Japan on April 30th but was delayed by a day. The art book which also includes the manga was announced last year and people have been very excited ever since.

Everything we know about the Attack on Titan: Bad Boy manga

The Attack on Titan: Bad Boy manga is an 18-page story following the life of Levi Ackerman, who was one of the most important characters in the original storyline. The manga is said to have delved deeper into Levi’s past which was only touched briefly in the original manga. People who love the character of Levi have been looking forward to it for a long time.

The manga is a part of the 200-page art book called Fly by Hajime Isayama and was released in Japan on May 1st. Other than the Bad Boy manga highlighting Levi’s childhood, the art book also includes draft pages from the finale of the anime, some deleted scenes, colored sketches and illustrations, Hajime Isayama’s interview, and copies of Eren’s key and Mikasa’s scarf. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Where to read the Bad Boy manga?

Unfortunately, the art book is currently only available in Japan and only the hard copy can be purchased. You can buy the Japanese version of the book and have it shipped internationally. But there is no way to only read the manga without purchasing the hard copy of the book, and the release schedule for the English version has not been announced yet.

However, the fan translations of the manga will probably be uploaded by people who have bought the book pretty soon. The art book is said to be the first and last art book of the Attack on Titan series. But that does not mean we will not be getting any spin-offs. Since Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime and manga series of all time, it is very possible that we might get some more backstory at some point.

ALSO READ: When Will The Boy and the Heron Release Internationally? GKIDS Reveals