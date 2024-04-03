Baker Mayfield's Wife Emily Wilkinson Shares Baby Bump Pictures As She Completes 40 Weeks of Pregnancy

Baker Mayfield is married to wife Emily Wilkinson and the two are soon to become parents. Emily Wilkinson is pregnant with Baker Mayfield's kid and recently shared pictures of her baby bump on her Instagram story. In addition to that, she also shared a cute picture of Baker with their dog, in a cute post.

Baker Mayfield's Wife Emily Wilkinson Flaunts Baby Bump In Instagram Story

Emily Wilkinson recently took to her Instagram story and revealed being 40 weeks pregnant as she faults her baby bump with pictures. Along with her baby bump pictures, Emily Wilkinson shared a picture of her husband with their dog. In the picture, Baker lay back on the sofa with his arm around their dog.

Also Read: Baker Mayfield's Pregnant Wife Reveals Her DUE DATE On Instagram Story; Details Inside

"They're kidding, right? Just guys being dudes," she wrote with a picture of their dog and husband. But this isn't the first time Emily has flaunted her baby bump as her Instagram feed is filled with photoshoots she shared with her and Baker's fans. Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield announced their pregnancy in December 2023.

Advertisement

The announcement came just a few weeks before the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season. While Baker Mayfield is currently employed as a star quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his wife Emily Wilkinson is a social media influencer with an extensive audience base. She is often seen posting about travel and her life on her social media.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy Shares Latest Wedding PICS With Wife Jenna Purdy; Don't Miss His Heartwarming Message

Advertisement

Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield met in 2017 through a common friend and started off dating right away. In just six months into their relationship, the two decided to get engaged. After being engaged for more than two years, the two got married in July 2019. Now 5 years later, they are expecting a baby girl together.