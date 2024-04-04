Is Johnny Manziel DATING Jose Canseco's Daughter Josie Canseco? Viral Airplane Picture Hints Romance

As it appears, Johnny Manziel isn't single anymore. There are rumors that he might be dating the daughter of ex-MLB star Jose Canseco. A picture of Jose Canseco's daughter Josie Canseco is going viral because of the fact that there might be the presence of Johnny Manziel in it.

What's Going On Between Johnny Manziel And Josie Canseco?

TMZ reported that Johnny Manziel is getting close to Josie Canseco, the daughter of controversial Ex-MLB player Jose Canseco. The speculations have come into existence after Josie posted a picture from her JetBlue flight on Tuesday, on her Instagram and it has a slight presence of Johnny.

In the picture she shared on her Instagram story, the 27-year-old could be spotted highlighting her Alo Sneakers, with her feet on the lap of a fellow passenger. Now that fellow passenger is speculated to be Johnny Manziel himself, citing the tattoo on the hand of that passenger and friendship bracelet as the same as Johnny.

The two were last spotted together during the Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic by Travis Scott last February. Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco both were present at that. In addition to the two, Josie Canseco's father and World Series Champion Jose Canseco were also present at the event.

Before Josie Canseco, Johnny Manziel was in a relationship with Kenzie Werner. She is a beauty specialist and the two were spotted together multiple times in 2022. But that was after he got divorced. Before Kenzie, Johnny Manziel was married to Bri Tiesi. The two married in 2018 and concluded their marriage three years later.