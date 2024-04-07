UFC Champion Jon Jones Lands Himself in Serious Trouble After Threatening Drug Testing Agent

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to threats, violence, alcohol, and drugs!

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has landed himself into another severe controversy. According to some reports, Bones has threatened to kill a drug testing agent from Drug-Free Sport.



The agent lodged a case against Jon Jones on April 5th, 2024. According to a report by ABQ Raw, the drug test agent who filed the case against Jones, Crystal Martinez, the incident took place on March 30th.

As per a police statement, Crystal Martinez went to take Jon Jones’s drug test under the rules of the UFC anti-drug program with one of her partners at around 4 pm, and then they asked Jones for his urine samples.



Jones was initially cooperative with them; Martinez claimed that when her partner and Jon went to another corner to take his urine sample, his partner looked nervous and said that Jon Jones was unable to urinate.

Crystal Martinez further said she asked Jones for his blood sample, which irritated him. He began to question them about their money because he was going to sue them.

She immediately picked up her phone and started recording Jones, who was seen shouting and cussing at both drug test collectors. Jon snatched Crystal Martinez's phone and kept it inside his pocket.

Crystal Martinez then revealed Jon Jones was standing in front of her and threatened her to take her life. He said, according to Martinez,” Why do you f****** people come so early? Do you know what happens to people who come to my house? They end up dead.”

She later said that after some heated argument, Jon Jones agreed to give his samples and gave her phone back. She later told her boss about the incident, and on 5th April, they decided to lodge an assault charge against the UFC champion.

Jon Jones Injury

Jon Jones returned to the UFC in early 2023 and captured the UFC heavyweight championship. Bones was set to defend his title at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

He was booked to face former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Moicic. Unfortunately, the fight was canceled after Jon Jones sustained a severe injury. He tore his pac from his chest and was forced to get it fixed surgically.

Jon Jones is currently on his road to recovery, but once again, he has landed himself in deep trouble.

