Dustin Poirier Mockingly Claims He Will Fight Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler in Triple Threat Match Under THIS Stipulation

UFC Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has once again proven why he is one of the best mixed martial artists on the planet after he knocked out Benoit Saint-Denis at the UFC 299 co-main event fight.

Poirier has re-entered the championship conversation after his impressive victory against the upcoming young contender Benoit Saint-Denis.

After winning, Dustin said he wanted a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in June.

Islam Makhachev accepted Dustin Poirier's challenge and agreed to face him in the future. Poirier recently again expressed via his official Twitter account that he wants a title shot next and tagged Islam Makhachev, Makhachev's manager, and Dana White.

Hours after that post, Makhachev tweeted, informing his fans that he would break major news very soon. Fans began to speculate about the potential major news. A fan mockingly said, "Triple threat match with Conor and Chandler?"

To which Dustin Poirier hilariously responded, "Ladder match," presenting his stipulation to face former rivals Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Why does Dustin Poirier want to fight Islam Makhachev next?

If Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier face off in a championship match, it would mark the third time Poirier competes for the UFC lightweight title. Poirier previously fought Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira for the championship but fell short on both occasions.

Dustin Poirier recently stated, “It's the only thing left for me to do. You know I've done everything else in the sport of mixed martial arts. I've created businesses. multiple businesses. I've headlined so many cards. I've been to the UFC octagon 30 times. My family is set. Like, I've done everything I've set out to do, but capture the title. And that's the only thing left for me to do, and that's what I want.”

Dustin Poirier UFC Record

1. Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

- Event: UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2

- Date: Mar. 09, 2024

2. Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO (Kick)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:00

- Event: UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

- Date: Jul. 29, 2023

3. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

- Result: Win

- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:00

- Event: UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

- Date: Nov. 12, 2022

4. Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 1:02

- Event: UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier

- Date: Dec. 11, 2021

5. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

- Event: UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

- Date: Jul. 10, 2021

6. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

- Event: UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor

- Date: Jan. 23, 2021

7. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

- Event: UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker

- Date: Jun. 27, 2020

8. Dustin Poirier vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:06

- Event: UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier

- Date: Sep. 07, 2019

9. Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

- Event: UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2

- Date: Apr. 13, 2019

10. Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez

- Result: No Contest

- Method: NC (Illegal Knee)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:05

- Event: UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos

- Date: May. 13, 2017

11. Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

- Result: Win

- Method: Majority Decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

- Event: UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie

- Date: Feb. 11, 2017

12. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Johnson

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:35

- Event: UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson

- Date: Sep. 17, 2016

13. Dustin Poirier vs. Bobby Green

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:53

- Event: UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2

- Date: Jun. 04, 2016

14. Dustin Poirier vs. Joseph Duffy

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

- Event: UFC 195: Lawler vs. Condit

- Date: Jan. 02, 2016

15. Dustin Poirier vs. Yancy Medeiros

- Result: Win

- Method: TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:38

- Event: UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs. Lamas

- Date: Apr. 04, 2015

16. Dustin Poirier vs. Diego Ferreira

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:45

- Event: UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs. Lamas

- Date: Apr. 04, 2015

17. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

- Event: UFC 178: Johnson vs. Cariaso

- Date: Sep. 27, 2014

18. Dustin Poirier vs. Akira Corassani

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 0:42

- Event: UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Kennedy

- Date: Apr. 16, 2014

19. Dustin Poirier vs. Diego Brandao

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:54

- Event: UFC 168: Weidman vs. Silva 2

- Date: Dec. 28, 2013

20. Dustin Poirier vs. Erik Koch

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

- Event: UFC 164: Henderson vs. Pettis 2

- Date: Aug. 31, 2013

21. Dustin Poirier vs. Cub Swanson

- Result: Loss

- Method: Unanimous Decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00





- Event: UFC on FUEL TV: Barao vs. McDonald

- Date: Feb. 16, 2013

22. Dustin Poirier vs. Jonathan Brookins

- Result: Win

- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:15

- Event: The Ultimate Fighter: Team Carwin vs. Team Nelson Finale

- Date: Dec. 15, 2012

23. Dustin Poirier vs. Chan Sung Jung

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 1:07

- Event: UFC on FUEL TV: Korean Zombie vs. Poirier

- Date: May. 15, 2012

24. Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway

- Result: Win

- Method: Submission (Triangle Armbar)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:23

- Event: UFC 143: Diaz vs. Condit

- Date: Feb. 04, 2012

25. Dustin Poirier vs. Pablo Garza

- Result: Win

- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:32

- Event: UFC on FOX: Velasquez vs. Dos Santos

- Date: Nov. 12, 2011

26. Dustin Poirier vs. Jason Young

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

- Event: UFC 131: Dos Santos vs. Carwin

- Date: Jun. 11, 2011

27. Dustin Poirier vs. Josh Grispi

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

- Event: UFC 125: Resolution

- Date: Jan. 01, 2011