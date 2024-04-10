Was Dean Ambrose Planned to Make a Cameo at WrestleMania 40 Main Event Between Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes? Details Inside

The ending of WrestleMania 40 was no less than the ending of Avengers End Games, at the ending sequence match between Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 on Sunday. We saw a back-and-forth battle between team Cody Rhodes and team Roman Reigns.

WWE fans witnessed multiple cameos from The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Seth Rollins come out in his The Sheild attire and theme song to break Roman Reigns mentally.

One cameo played the most crucial part in Roman Reigns' loss, and that was Seth Rollins. The Drip God came out earring shield attire with a steel chair, trying to recreate the ultimate betrayal moment when he swung the chair at the back of Roman Reigns and broke The Shield.

Roman Reigns was quick enough to counter Seth Rollins. He had a choice to take a shot at one man in the ring, either Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins. The Tribal Chief picked Seth Rollins and chose to repay Seth Rollins for his betrayal.

Tony Khan Revealed Did WWE Approched AEW For Jon Moxley Cemoe at WrestleMania 40

A lot of WWE fans were missing one man in the ring, another vital member of The Shield, Dean Ambrose, now Jon Moxley. Recently, AEW President Tony Khan gave an interview to ComicBook, where Khan was asked if WWE approached AEW and asked them to send Jon Moxley to make a cameo at the WrestleMania 40 event.

Tony Khan revealed WWE didn't approach him, allowing Dean Ambrose to make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40.

According to an interview by ComicBook, Tony Khan told them, "AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that WWE did not reach out to AEW about using Jon Moxley for a one-off appearance during the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns main event."

Dean Ambrose was part of the iconic WWE faction The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The Lunatic Fringe left WWE in 2019 and joined AEW, still performing for All Elite Wrestling under the ring name Jon Moxley.

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns to Shock WWE Fans by Announcing He Never Lost His Championship, Former Legend Predicts Surprising Twist