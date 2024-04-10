Roman Reigns to Shock WWE Fans by Announcing He Never Lost His Championship, Former Legend Predicts Surprising Twist

The iconic championship reign of The Tribal Chief came to an end at WrestleMania 40 when The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes finally overcame the alliance of Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Bloodline with the help of some of the biggest names in the history of WWE: John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker.

The WWE Universe is now stepping into a new phase with the latest WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. Fans are now puzzling over what's next for Roman Reigns after he lost his WWE Undisputed Championship.

Former WWE superstar Jason Sensation has presented his fantasy booking for Roman Reigns, which could be a complete game-changer.

A Twitter handle reposted Jason Sensation's predicted booking for The Tribal Chief: "I'm calling that Roman Reigns didn't actually put the Universal Title on the line. He only put the WWE Title on the line at WrestleMania XL. And now, he's gonna come out this week with the blue belt and he still has his streak."

Is Roman Reigns Leaving WWE after WrestleMania 40

Some WWE fans and experts are speculating that following his loss at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns is going to take a long break from WWE. Some are even predicting that Roman Reigns will leave WWE and follow in the footsteps of his cousin, The Rock, and make his Hollywood debut.

However, it seems like The Tribal Chief will surely take some time off, which will last for multiple months. According to the official WWE calendar, Roman Reigns will make an appearance on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024.

Even Triple H mentioned what's next for Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania 40 Sunday press conference: "Then, to do what he did on Sunday with Cody Rhodes and getting to the end of this chapter. He's going to go on a whole new story now that is going to blow people's minds. He's going to take it to a whole other level. Can't tell you how much respect I have for Roman Reigns."

