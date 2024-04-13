Watch: Angel Reese Shows Off New 3-Point Shot Before 2024 WNBA Draft As Her Rivalry With Caitlin Clark Continues

Angel Reese is looking set to make a mark in the next WNBA season after getting picked in the 2024 WNBA Draft which is going to be held on April 15. The former LSU star was seen practicing 3-point shots in training as she looks to add more offensive dimension to her game.

The pre-draft workout video has gone viral, and it has made the fans and pundits take notice of Reese’s newfound love for a 3-point shot as she is not associated with this move but her rival Caitlin Clark is a master of the 3-point shot.

3-point shootout to get picked higher in the draft?

To everyone’s surprise, Angel Reese was not considered a top-5 pick in the mock WNBA draft. Reese was expected to be behind Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever's presumed No. 1 pick.

Angel has been working hard with well-known basketball trainer Chris Brickley. The video posted on various social media by Brickley and Reese shows her swishing shots with pure form and good rotation on her left-handed jump shot.

What did Brickley say?

Brickley claims that because his court's line is one foot further from the hoop than the NBA line, Angel was routinely hitting NBA three-pointers during the workout. The distance between the WNBA three-point line and the basket is 22 feet, 1.75 inches whereas in NBA, it's located at 23 feet and 9 inches.

During her four years of college at LSU and Maryland, Reese shot just 5-for-32 (35.6%) from three-point range. Reese is trying to improve on that aspect to be a more complete player and assert her dominance in the WNBA for years to come.

