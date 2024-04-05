Caitlin Clark Responds to LeBron James Crediting Her and Angel Reese for Taking Women’s Basketball to Next Level

Caitlin Clark is making the world take notice of women’s basketball as March Madness continues to captivate fans. The Iowa women's basketball sensation is on fire throughout the season and has broken multiple records and that has made the NBA superstars take notice of her talents.

After Doncic compared Caitlin Clark to Steph Curry, LeBron James has become the latest star to praise the women's game, particularly highlighting the star power driving its success.

Speaking following a Lakers victory on Wednesday, James lauded Clark and other legendary figures in women's collegiate basketball for helping to take the game to new heights. Women athletes stay in college longer than their male counterparts, who frequently enter the professional ranks early. This enables them to leave a legacy and develop deeper relationships with supporters.

What did Clark say?

“I just saw this morning, he talked about women's basketball in general and how good the game, and the stars in our game. He knows what he's talking about. He pays attention, he supports the game. He doesn't just talk about it. He really shows up and supports.”

NBA stars supporting the women’s game

The 2024 women's March Madness games are played on a high intensity and the overall quality has been brilliant to watch for spectators from all over the world.

Since the quality has been so impressive NBA legends like Shaquille O'Neal talked about the competitive edge of the tournament and the standout individual performances of players like Clark.

“I think that’s the coolest thing – one of the greatest players of all time (James), really helping support and grow women’s basketball. That's exactly what we need,” Clark said.

The support of O'Neal and James for women's basketball demonstrates a growing trend of high-profile endorsements for the sport, indicating a change in public perception of the sport's value.

