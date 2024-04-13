Watch: Victor Wembanyama Scores 17 Points in 3-Minute Stretch Against Nuggets

If anyone was having doubts over Victor Wembanyama not winning the Rookie of the Year Award, the Frenchman cleared their doubts on Friday night against the defending champions, Denver Nuggets. The rookie from France erupted for 17 points in a 3-minute stretch that led to a massive comeback win for the Spurs.

When did Wembanyama erupt in the game?

Wemby started his show when the Spurs were trailing by 21 points midway through the third quarter. Wemby decided enough is enough and ripped apart the Nuggets defense for the next 3 minutes.

This kind of scoring is impressive even for players who are settled in the league but this Wembanyama, a rookie and a 20-year-old. The comeback that the Frenchman started reached a great conclusion when DeVonte Graham scored a buzzer-beater to send Spurs fans into dreamland.

Denver Nuggets will have to wait to get the top-seed

The defending champions went into the game as firm favs and were expected to make the light work of Spurs and guarantee their top seed but Wembanyama had different plans.

The rookie had a triple-double as he ended up with 34 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 5 assists on the night. The Nuggets will have to win their last game to get the top seed.

Wembanyama to miss the last game of the season?

Wembanyama’s influence in his rookie season has been so good that people are already waiting to see what he can do in the next season. Wemby maintained his fitness throughout the season but it is expected that he might miss the last game to avoid any injuries.

However, the Frenchman has talked about not missing games because he wants to give it back to the fans and the franchise.

