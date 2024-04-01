Draymond Green Showers Praise on Victor Wembanyama Before Hinting at His NBA Retirement with Bold Statement

Draymond Green, known for his exceptional defensive skills, has been a key player throughout his NBA career, which is gradually approaching its end. Despite facing disciplinary issues and suspensions, the four-time NBA champion hasn't openly discussed retirement yet.

However, after leading the Warriors against the Wembanyama-led Spurs, the veteran defender praised the rookie from France and even hinted at his potential retirement. Green had one of his best games of the season as he effectively contained the seven-foot-five Victor Wembanyama with a masterful performance, contributing to the Warriors' fourth consecutive victory.

What did Draymond Green say?

Draymond was quite blunt about his response when he was asked about Wemby’s performance. Green said: “He is a very very very very special talent. I was just telling Trayce and all that, ‘I am happy, had the opportunity to play against him now cause they will have to deal with him a lot later and I won’t be in the league no more.”

How did Green perform?

Draymond Green played with intense determination, as if he had something to prove to the Warriors. Despite a challenging season marked by multiple suspensions and ejections, Green brought his A-game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The veteran scored a season-high 21 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists. The Warriors were missing Jonathan Kuminga, who has been having a fantastic season on both ends of the court and often complements Stephen Curry. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson's poor form continued, a subject Warriors fans would rather avoid discussing, as they struggled to find their shooting touch.

Draymond Green to retire before Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson?

Green, Thompson, and Curry have built a dynasty with the Warriors, but no dynasty lasts forever. In recent seasons, only Steph Curry has consistently performed at the desired level, while Thompson and Green have struggled with injuries. For Green, suspensions and ejections have also been a factor.

Questions about retirement are bound to arise periodically, but when the answer comes directly from Green, as it did during the post-game press conference, fans are taken by surprise. Although they have always known this day would eventually come, hearing the words spoken aloud makes them realize that the dynasty and the iconic trio are likely nearing their end.

