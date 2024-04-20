What Happened With Michael Porter Jr’s Brother Coban Porter? Is He Sentenced to Prison?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The court has handed Coban Porter, Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.'s younger brother, a six-year sentence for his involvement in a fatal DUI accident. The sentence was given on Friday, and Michael Porter Jr. stood as a witness at the hearing.

On January 22, 2023, Coban Porter—also an athlete at the University of Denver—found himself under arrest, suspected of vehicular homicide in the University neighborhood of Denver. He admitted to DUI charges in February, after initially denying the accusations in October 2023.

The statement of probable cause indicates that Porter was speeding at about 50 mph on Buchtel Boulevard heading east when he ignored a red light at South University Boulevard.

Tragically, 42-year-old Katharina Rothman was declared dead at the site of the crash. Her travel companion, Jason Blanch, 47, sustained serious injuries.

Both the Rothman and Blanch families have filed lawsuits against Porter in January. They claim in their lawsuits that Porter began his drinking spree at the Crimson and Gold Tavern sports bar and was drunk. Close to the bar's 2 a.m. closing time, Porter left in a 2014 Ford Edge.

Coban Porter's Alleged DUI Crash: Lawsuits Claim Negligence and Wrongful Death

Porter, driving his vehicle, collided with the 2023 Tesla T3 of the northbound Rothman on South University Boulevard. At the time, Rothman was driving Uber for Blanch.

Both lawsuits clearly state that Rothman had the right of way with a green light, which Porter ignored. His negligence led to the accident.

After the crash, Porter's blood was taken to a local hospital for testing. According to Blanch's lawsuit, Porter's blood alcohol content was 0.20 - a level that went above the .08 legal limit.

The lawsuits argue that due to Porter's reckless decision to drive under the influence, a severe accident was caused, taking Rothman's life and seriously injuring Blanch.

In his high school years, Porter excelled in basketball, securing an average of 23.9 points and 13.2 rebounds per game in his senior year. His performance earned him the titles of Class 4 All-State and AAA Conference Player of the Year.

He also played under the MPJElite program, set up by his older brother Michael Jr. Recently, Porter started playing as a freshman guard for the Denver men's basketball team in the 2021-2022 season.

His father, Michael Porter Sr., is a former professional basketball player who played for Athletes in Action following his collegiate basketball career at the University of New Orleans.

Later, Michael Porter Sr. used his experience to coach at various levels, including assisting for both the Mizzou Women's and Men's Basketball teams.

