‘Denver Is the Lakers’ Daddy’: Paul Pierce Predicts Blowout Victory for the Nuggets in Game 1 Against LeBron’s Team

Paul Pierce, the former forward for the Boston Celtics, asserts that a significant defeat awaits the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of their initial series against the Denver Nuggets.

Speaking before Game 1, Pierce openly questioned the optimism surrounding the Lakers, challenging fans' faith in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He indicated that the 7.5 line for the Lakers doesn't appear without reason - likely the most substantial line assigned to an opening game in the playoffs due that weekend.

Pierce claimed, “Nothing’s gonna change. Denver is the Lakers’ daddy”. He further predicted that the Nuggets would keep the upper hand over the Lakers, building on their eight-game winning streak.

According to him, their victorious streak is set to extend in Game 1 with his prediction that Denver's winning margin will exceed the anticipated seven and a half by at least 15 points.

The Nuggets have dominated the Lakers since the 2023 Western Conference Finals, where they took the 2023 title by swiping all four games from Los Angeles.

During that series, the Lakers visibly lacked defensive strategies against the Nuggets' outstanding pair, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Jokic averaged a staggering triple-double with 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 11.8 assists per game, while Murray, shooting an impressive 52.7 percent, averaged 32.5 points per game, including 40.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Lakers Brace for Tough Playoff Series Against Dominant Nuggets

In the 2023-24 regular season, the Nuggets came out victorious in all three clashes against the Lakers. What's more, they achieved double-digit wins over the Lakers in two out of these three matches.

Look beyond Denver's recent advantage over the Lakers, and you'll see that they ended the regular season with a notably superior record, earning them the status of favorites in the series. Their record stood at 57-25, matching the Oklahoma City Thunder for the highest number of regular-season wins in the Western Conference.

Contrarily, the Lakers managed to bag 47 wins in the 2023-24 regular season. The two teams' rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals is set for Saturday night in Denver.

The Game 2 will also be held in Denver on Monday, with the series moving to Los Angeles for the third and fourth games.

For the Lakers to dethrone the current NBA champions in the first round of the playoffs, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will need to bring their A-game.

