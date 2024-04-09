What is Happening to Shane Bieber, Spencer Strider and Other Star Pitchers? Former MLB Trainer Shares

There is buzz going around in the world of MLB where fans have received news that many of the league’s best pitchers are undergoing Tommy John’s surgery. This can also likely end their respective seasons for this year or the year to come.

This started with Shane Bieber who needed to undergo this surgery. Immediately after that, there was another news that the Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga would also have to undergo this procedure before the Braves came out and said that they would likely also lose Spencer Stider to this surgery. Even the Miami Marlins said that their best pitcher Eury Pérez needs to have Tommy John surgery.

What is happening? Is this something to be concerned about?

The best pitchers in MLB are undergoing elbow surgery. Stan Conte, a veteran trainer who spent 23 years with MLB teams revealed that this is not an epidemic but a pandemic. He said, “This is a pandemic. It’s been going on forever, and it’s getting worse." The most shocking aspect of the incident injuries in pitching is that there is no end to this and MLB has conducted a research study and interviewed many medical experts to understand why this is happening.

There were more than 260 major league as well as minor league pitchers in 2021 who needed to have this elbow surgery. This has also apparently increased 400 percent from ten years ago and now the pitchers who need this surgery have doubled in amount.

Shane Bieber, who is 28 years old, is free after this season. He had an elbow inflammation last year and he also announced elbow discomfort after this year starts.

Finally, after getting an MRI scan the doctors revealed that he would need surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament. What is this procedure that the pitchers have to undergo?

What is the Tommy John surgery that Shane Bieber and others are going to get?

Keith Meister who is a Dallas-based orthopedician and is one of the biggest practitioners of internal brace elbow procedure, is the one who will perform the surgery on Shane Bieber. This surgery is known as the Tommy John Reconstructive Surgery. The time of recovery is one year as well so this is going to make the pictures lose their season.

The main goal of this surgery is to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. This surgery also involves harvesting a tendon from the person’s own body or a donor and attaching it to the elbow so that it can act as the new UCL. The name of the surgery is Tommy John not because he was the one who invented it but because he was the baseball pitcher who was the 1st athlete to undergo the surgery and successfully continue his journey in MLB.

The injuries have become more frequent than 10 years before and what do you think might be the reason?

