Does Brock Purdy need Tommy John surgery? Here’s everything you need to know

Brock Purdy faced uncertainty after sustaining an elbow injury during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, sparking concerns about the need for Tommy John surgery. But he found an alternative inspired by Mullen, so he didn’t opt for Tommy John surgery. A common choice for baseball pitchers is referred to as Tommy John surgery. Pitchers frequently experience an increase in throwing velocity upon returning from this surgery.

Tommy John surgery and Recovery

Purdy had a surgical procedure where Dr. Keith Meister, the team physician for the Texas Rangers, performed an internal brace repair on Purdy's right elbow. Following a three-month recovery period, Purdy is anticipated to commence throwing as a component of his physical therapy.

Opting for Nick Mullens's procedure incorporates an internal brace instead of a complete reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament. This innovative method, introduced by former 49er Nick Mullens, expedites recovery. Mullens, who underwent a similar surgery in 2020, successfully resumed throwing just three months post-surgery and actively participated in the Philadelphia Eagles training camp the following year.

The recovery regimen, detailed by Dr. Kevin Wilk in a December 2022, involves initially bracing the elbow at a 90-degree angle, followed by a phased mobility and strength training approach. Purdy is anticipated to commence a throwing program by mid-June, with a gradual return to competitive throwing slated for September.

Despite the challenging rehabilitation, Purdy was well-prepared for the journey ahead, having consulted with Nick Mullens, who experienced a comparable injury and underwent the internal brace procedure in 2020. Mullens assured Purdy that, although his elbow might feel unusual at the beginning of the season, things would normalize by midway.

"He was spot on," Purdy affirmed on KNBR. "My arm feels great now, halfway through the year. So, I'm enthusiastic about that."

At 23 years old, Purdy is impressing on the field for San Francisco this season, demonstrating no signs of the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm less than a year ago. The comprehensive process, including rigorous rehabilitation, has facilitated his recovery and contributed to overall improvement compared to the previous season.

"It feels perfect. It feels strong, it feels fresh again," Purdy shared on KNBR's "Murph & Markus" show. Reflecting on the rehabilitation process, he emphasized the importance of focusing on ligaments and small muscles around the elbow.

Purdy sees this experience as a valuable lesson for his career, acknowledging the significance of ongoing personal workouts to maintain arm strength and freshness. In his own words, he learned a lot, and his arm is now stronger than when he entered the NFL on Day 1.

Brock’s Purdy Comeback

ESPN reported that the 49ers attempted to lure NFL legend Tom Brady out of retirement, potentially relegating Purdy to the backup role.

Nevertheless, Coach Kyle Shanahan reassured Purdy that he would be the starter if Brady chose not to return. This season, Purdy has excelled, throwing for 4,280 yards, completing 308 passes, scoring 31 touchdowns, and achieving a remarkable quarterback rating of 72.8—the best in the NFL. The 49ers have now reached the Conference Championship game, just one step away from the Super Bowl.

Despite leading his team to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie year, Purdy admitted feeling slighted when faced with the possibility of being replaced. However, this challenge fueled his determination to elevate his performance after a stellar first season.

Purdy recounted to ESPN, "I remember him saying, if we can get Tom Brady, we're going to try to get him. And I was like, 'Yeah, he's the GOAT. I get it'....something deep down inside me was sort of like, ''Dude, I just showed you that I can play well in this system. And we were one game away from the Super Bowl'. More than anything, I was like, ''OK, now let's go'."

Purdy's frustrations proved to be a catalyst for success, as he orchestrated a thrilling comeback against the Green Bay Packers, securing a narrow 24-21 victory at Levi's Stadium in the Divisional Round. Running back Christian McCaffrey tied the game with only 1:07 remaining. This triumph positions the Niners for the Conference Championship game, a redemption opportunity after defeating the Eagles the previous year.

