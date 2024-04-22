Michael Jordan skipped the traditional championship celebration with President George H.W. Bush after the Chicago Bulls won the NBA championship in 1991.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune on October 4, 1991, MJ was hounded by media regarding his whereabouts. And, that’s when the NBA legend sharply criticized the media and accused them of trying to stir up conflict within the team.

“It’s none of your business,” raged Jordan. “If you want to ask me what I did, I don’t have to tell you. I have to live my life the way I want to live it. I might want to know what you did, but I’m not asking you. That’s only respect.”

He added:

“When the team came to us about going to the White House, I already had plans set and I didn’t feel it was fair to change plans at that particular time. It wasn’t my intention to disrespect anyone, but I’ve seen George Bush before. I don’t think he was different from the last time I met him. It’s just that last time he was vice president.”

However, later, it was revealed that Michael Jordan skipped the White House invitation by then-President George H.W. Bush following the Bulls 1991 championship to meet drug dealer, James "Slim" Bouler in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Reportedly, Jordan played golf and gambled with Boulder.

Michael Jordan’s Connection With Drug Dealer James “Slim” Bouler

Michael Jordan and James "Slim" Bouler were acquaintances in the early 1990s who shared a connection through gambling and golf. They reportedly played for high stakes, sometimes betting thousands of dollars per hole.

One incident involved a $57,000 check written by Michael Jordan to James Bouler. Initially, Bouler claimed it was a repayment of a loan while starting reports speculated it was linked to gambling debts.

Bouler was later convicted of money laundering and drug offenses. The charges stemmed from a financial transaction on behalf of a client, not directly related to Jordan.

During his trial, MJ was called to testify about the $57,000 check. Initially, Jordan claimed the check was a loan. However, under oath in court, he admitted it was actually to cover gambling losses, including golf bets and other gambling, to Bouler, as reported by the New York Times.

Jordan confessed when the defense attorney, James Wyatt, asked him about the $57,000 check.

"For what I lost on gambling and golf and later in poker when he loaned me some money. I didn't have any money. I paid him at a later date," said MJ.

James Boulder served an eight-year federal prison sentence in the 1990s. The docuseries "The Last Dance" briefly touched on Jordan's gambling habits, including mentioning Bouler.