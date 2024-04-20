Why Did Roman Reigns Tell Conor McGregor to 'Shut Up'? FIND OUT

Imagine a world where WWE wrestlers and UFC fighters go head-to-head. Not likely, right? Well, believe it or not, these two combat entertainment giants almost came to blows on social media. Back in 2016, a war of words erupted between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and the reigning WWE Champion, Roman Reigns.

McGregor fired the first shot, but Reigns wasn't going to take it lying down. His brutal response shut McGregor up fast, but why the sudden hostility? It's how the tribal chief responds.

Roman Reigns Unleashed Brutal Smackdown

Conor McGregor, never one to shy away from a verbal brawl, decided to set his sights on the entire WWE roster in 2016.

In a now-infamous tweet, he boasted, "I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's." This arrogant statement unsurprisingly ruffled some feathers across the wrestling world.

Roman Reigns, then the WWE Champion and a fan favorite known for his imposing presence, wasn't going to let McGregor's insult slide. He hit back with a simple but brutal reply – "You're the size of my leg. Shut up."

This single tweet perfectly shut down McGregor's claims. It not only highlighted the physical difference between the muscular wrestler and the leaner McGregor but also established Reigns' willingness to defend the honor of WWE.

It's worth noting that McGregor wasn't just picking on Reigns. He also traded barbs with John Cena, another top WWE star, and heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

McGregor’s Feud With Brock Lesnar and John Cena

In 2016, Conor McGregor stirred up a storm within the WWE community with his unabashed critique of its top stars. At a Las Vegas publicity event for UFC 202, McGregor didn't hold back, labeling John Cena a “Big Fat 40-Year-Old Failed Mr. Olympian Motherf**ker" and dismissing other wrestlers as "dweebs."

This attack came on the heels of McGregor calling WWE professionals "fa**ots," which intensified the controversy.

Despite the harsh words, John Cena acknowledged McGregor's potential in WWE in a 2021 interview on the That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast, saying, “He’d be fantastic. He is what we do."

Cena's remarks highlighted the theatrical and unpredictable nature of both sports, recognizing McGregor's fit for WWE despite past animosities.

Brock Lesnar responded fiercely at a WWE 2K17 event, targeting McGregor's size and boldness: “I take sh*ts bigger than that kid... If Conor McGregor wants to say some sh*t to me and get his name out there more than he already has by dropping my name, I got about ten f**king words for him.”

Could we see McGregor step into the WWE ring for a showdown that fans have speculated about for years? What matchups would you be most excited to see if McGregor were to make a WWE appearance?