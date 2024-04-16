Ronda Rousey ACCUSES Vince McMahon Of Secretly Running WWE Through Bruce Prichard; DETAILS Inside

Trigger Warning: The article below contains mention of sexual assault.

Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey has gone hammer and tongs against the WWE, a company where she has also made special appearances in the past. Lately, Rousey has been spitting bold facts about the WWE, things she saw there, and what, according to her, was wrong in the company.

Recently, Ronda Rousey backed former WWE employee Janel Grant’s sexual trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, saying that it wasn’t surprising to her. Then she laid an accusation on NXT superstar Drew Gulak for once, accusing him of trying to pull strings off her lower.

And now, Ronda Rousey has made another huge statement that Vince McMahon is still secretly running WWE through producer Bruce Prichard.

What Has Ronda Rousey Said?

During her recent appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Rousey discussed her time in WWE and claimed that Vince McMahon still has an influence on the company despite resigning from the TKO group in January, when the lawsuit was filed against him.

“When the stuff came out, and Vince was gone before, he was still basically just calling it in and running the company. Like Bruce Prichard — who’s there now — is basically just taking orders from Vince and still running the company through him… He was still running the company informally. And I think he still is to this day,” Rousey said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Rousey further spilled beans on WWE’s poor culture, where wrestlers weren’t allowed to rehearse properly, resulting in several of them getting injured.

“You would think it wouldn’t be an absolute cluster f**k sh** show, and you would be wrong. It was. And it’s so needlessly dangerous. A lot of times, people can’t rehearse, things are changed at the last minute… So a lot of these injuries happened because people just weren’t able to rehearse, and the company doesn’t give a s*** because we’re all expendable to them,” Rousey retorted.



What Did Ronda Rousey Say on Vince McMahon’s Lawsuit?

The former MMA fighter blew the roof when she openly questioned the character of former CEO Vince McMahon. Rousey said that the allegations were not surprising at all, and nobody spoke about them primarily because they feared the repercussions of their statements.

Speaking on NewsNation, Ronda Rousey said that everybody in WWE is being held hostage in their careers. Since she does not intend on going back unless there are some drastic changes in WWE, she would not hesitate to speak about it.

“Since I don't plan on going back there unless they make some very major changes, I feel free to say whatever I want to say, which I've always felt that way. I don't really care if they have me back or not. I can wrestle wherever I want to wrestle, and the truth should be told,” she said.

Advertisement

Rousey has had two stints in WWE. One was in 2018 when she entered the Royal Rumble and stayed with the company until WrestleMania 35, when she headlined the main event with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The other brief stint was in 2022 when she appeared at the Royal Rumble and went on to participate in WrestleMania 38. She left the company in 2023. Rousey also released her book, ‘Our Fight’. The book was released on March 4, 2024.