Why Did WWE Release Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, And 3 Other Wrestlers? Reason REVEALED

In a surprising move, WWE released former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, his counterparts Veer Mahan, Sanga, Xyon Quinn, Saurav Gurjar, and a female wrestler who goes by the name of Xia Li. At first, it remained unclear as to why several talents were released by the company.

However, the reason has emerged now which details why the terminations were made.

Fightful Select has reported the reasoning behind removing several wrestlers from the roster was budget cuts. The report said that the WWE Higher-ups reportedly indicated that the decisions were made through a combination of not appearing on television due to a lack of creatives for the released talent and also a perceived lack of progress for the talent.

Surprisingly, the wrestlers were not even made aware of their termination by the company, and they came to know through public channels. No memos were sent out to the talent or staff pertaining to them which has happened in the past.

Jinder Mahal Seen at WWE NXT Territory

Fightful's Corey Brennan reported that Jinder Mahal was seen recently at the NXT Developmental Territory and was very helpful and willing to give advice to anyone who wanted it.

Similarly, Xia Li was credited for working with Shawn Michales on the story behind her duel with NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria. Li was also advertised for the WWE Women’s World Championship battle royal on this coming Monday Night RAW.

It is also being reported that there were no general hiccups or issues with individual wrestlers and they were generally well-liked within the company.



Is WWE targeting Indian Origin wrestlers?

The release of all the Indian-origin wrestlers from WWE did raise some eyebrows. A lot of Indian fans were annoyed by the company’s decision as WWE has a huge fanbase in India. And all hell broke loose on Saturday Night when wrestler Veer Mahan’s social media post went viral.

It appeared that all was not well between Indian wrestlers and WWE’s management. In a post on X, Veer wrote, “When it comes to the honor and respect of Indians, sacrifice comes first. Good Bye WWE..Jai Jai Shri Ram.”

The post indicates that Veer Mahan and several other Indian wrestlers weren’t booked appropriately by the WWE despite WWE having massive popularity in India. After The Great Khali, Jinder Mahal was the only Indian-origin wrestler who reached heights in the WWE. And now, he has also been released by the company.

