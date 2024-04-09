Why Stone Cold Steve Austin Did Not Return to Confront The Rock at WrestleMania 40; WWE Legend Reveals Possible Reason

The main-event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 was undoubtedly one of the best WrestleMania matches of all time. The ending sequence was no less than that of the Avengers' End Games of WWE.

At the ending moments of Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns match. Jimmy Uso interfered and superkicked Cody Rhodes to counter Jimmy Uso. His twin brother Jey Uso came out and took Jimmy Uso out by spearing him off the ramp through the tables.

Then Solo Sikoa made his appearance and tried to recreate the end of last year's match when he spiked Cody Rhodes, which led to Roman Reigns retaining his championship. To save Cody Rhodes from Solo Sikoa, John Cena made his return and took Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns out for Cody Rhodes.

The Rock came out furious and face-off one of his all-time most significant rivals, John Cena, 11 years after their final match at WrestleMania 29.

Fans and experts were expecting the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, but instead of The Rattlesnake, The Undertaker made an appearance and choke-slammed The Rock; in the end, Cody Rhodes finished his story and ended the iconic reign of Roman Reigns.

WWE Legend Vince Russo Reveals Why Stone Cold Steve Austin Returned at WrestleMania 40

Former WWE executive Vince Russo revealed a possible reason why Stone Cold Steve Austin didn't return to WrestleMania 40 to counter The Rock, one of his greatest rivals of all time, despite massive hype and anticipation in fans.

Even WWE dropped some significant easter eggs before WrestleMania 40 about the possible return of Stone Cold and John Cena.

While talking to SportsKeeda, Vince Russo expressed, "There was a reason why the glass didn't break last night. There was a reason why Austin wasn't on that show. I knew Steve pretty well and I'm gonna tell you why Austin was not on that show. You know why?"

"He didn't wanna be one of several. Austin is probably the one guy who is more protective of his character than anybody. There's no doubt that they called Austin for this. Bro, the story was Rock and Austin, not Rock and Taker. But Austin is not gonna be one of several. If it's just him, you got a shot at him doing it."

