When Will The Rock Face Cody Rhodes in a Singles Match? Read WWE Report

At Monday Night Raw, after WrestleMania 40 edition, The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes and revealed that for now, he is leaving WWE once again, but he will come soon for Cody Rhodes again. The Final Boss has revealed that his story with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is not over.

At WrestleMania 40 Night One, The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes in a tag team match and earned Roman Reigns an advantage in The Bloodline Rules match at WrestleMania 40 Night Two.

The Brahma Bull himself expressed on Monday Night Raw that he will come back again for Cody Rhodes. Fans are now asking when The Rock and Cody Rhodes could lock their horns once again, this time in a singles match in WWE.

A recent report by WOR has suggested a date when The Rock and Cody Rhodes can fight in a singles match.

A veteran reporter from Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer, noted that the singles match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes was planned for next year’s WrestleMania 41.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes Rivalry Recap

Cody Rhodes won Royal Rumble 2024 for the second time in a row and broke a major 33-year record of winning Royal Rumble in a row back to back. Cody Rhodes was always planning to face Roman Reigns.

WWE revamped the WrestleMania 40 card after CM Punk got injured. The Second City Saint initially planned to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. WWE then shifted the card and removed Cody Rhodes and The Rock returned to SmackDown and almost replaced Cody Rhodes.

Fans turned their backs on The Rock for Cody Rhodes and hijacked social media and WWE shows to bring back Cody Rhodes. WWE did not take time; Cody once again added himself to the WrestleMania 40 main event against Roman Reigns.

Surprisingly, The Rock turned heel and joined forces with Roman Reigns to stop Cody Rhodes from ending his story. After all the bumps and setbacks caused by The Rock in Cody Rhodes’ way, The American Nightmare managed to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 night two.

