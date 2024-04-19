Will Vince McMahon Start New Wrestling Promotion After Leaving WWE? Details Inside

Trigger Warning: The article mentions sexual harassment allegations.

Early this year, the former owner of WWE and executive chairman of TKO Group, the new parent company of WWE, announced his official retirement after a former WWE employee Janel Grant filled a harassment and trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and another former senior executive John Laurinaitis.

Janel Grant revealed some graphic information. According to her, she was in a relationship with 78-year-old Vince McMahon. The former WWE owner offered Grant a job at WWE. After providing her job, McMahon started to force her to sleep with other men within WWE, from backstage members to some professional wrestlers.

The news of Vince McMahon caught the attention of mainstream media, and eventually, Vince sidelined himself from business forever after five decades of working for the industry.

Now fresh reports suggest that Vince McMahon may have begun a new professional wrestling promotion after he got rid of the ongoing harassment case.

A recent report by WON has clarified whether Vince McMahon should start a new professional wrestling promotion, "One of the most powerful players behind-the-scenes still felt there was a good chance Vince McMahon would start up (a new wrestling company) when he legally could, feeling it was too big a part of his life."

“The person felt that enough contracts come due every year and he has the money, and that even with the idea that Vince had been a negative in charge of WWE in recent years by many, that he would be formidable. Even those in WWE now, who worked closely with him and believe there is no chance of this happening, say that if he was to try, he would be formidable.”

Nick Khan Reacts On Vince McMahon Lawsuit

President of WWE Nick Khan, a couple of days back, reacted to Vince McMahon’s controversy in The Town with Matthew Belloni stating, “I don’t know about ‘kill,’ but it certainly wouldn’t have helped the deal. So those allegations are obviously horrific and serious. We take them and interpret them the same way I think every other reasonable person or organization would take them, and you saw the quick resignation.”

“ No, Netflix did not tell us to make McMahon resign. Not in any way, shape or form… No (Vince is not involved in any way). Zero. As a stockholder as I’m a stockholder. Zero, zero, zero. By the way, he chose to resign. So, there was no litigation. As you said, there was no threat in litigation,” Nick further added.

