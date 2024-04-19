When Will The Rock Return to WWE and Face Cody Rhodes? New Report Provides Hints

The WrestleMania 40 will always be remembered as a highly anticipated event due to The Rock's remarkable comeback in WWE. The Brahma Bull made his return to WWE initially to face his cousin Roman Reigns in a dream match. He almost replaced Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Surprisingly, the WWE Universe turned its back on The Rock and hijacked WWE shows and social media to bring back Cody Rhodes to the main event match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

WWE management analyzed the intense heat and backlash from fans ahead of the significant WrestleMania 40 pay-per-view, and Cody Rhodes was reinstated to the main event picture against Roman Reigns.

Shockingly, The Rock turned heel on Cody Rhodes and joined forces with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to stop Cody Rhodes from finishing his story.

The Rock and Roman Reigns teamed up to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 to earn a special advantage at the WrestleMania 40 main event match. The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania 40 tag team match and earned Roman Reigns the advantage of the Bloodline rules match. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

When Will The Rock Return and Face Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes overcame all the odds and defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

On the edition of Raw after WrestleMania 40, The Rock announced he was going back to Hollywood but would come back for Cody Rhodes as their story had just begun.

A recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) suggested the date when The Rock can return and face Cody Rhodes.

As per WON, "We were told there was a chance of him doing a match late this year, but the Rhodes match was tentatively for Mania, whether Rhodes is champion or not."

Some previous reports suggested that The Rock would make his return either at SummerSlam 2024 or Crown Jewel 2024. There is so much for The Rock to do, from facing Cody Rhodes to his dream match with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline saga. Only time will reveal what's next for the Final Boss in WWE.

ALSO READ: WWE Report: Know Original Plans For Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania 39 Match