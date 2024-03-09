WWE Report: The Rock To Bring THIS Iconic Segment in Response to Cody Rhodes Slap on SmackDown

WWE is set to host the biggest show in their yearly calendar, the Showcase of Immortal WrestleMania. This year will mark the fortieth year of the spectacle. WWE is currently setting up the massive card of WrestleMania XL.

The major highlights at this year’s WrestleMania are the rivalry between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

At today's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins came face to face after the WrestleMania 40 press conference where The Rock had joined forces with Roman Reigns and turned heel.

During the segment, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins accepted the challenge of facing The Rock and Roman Reigns in the biggest tag team match of all time at WrestleMania 40.

If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins manage to defeat The Rock and Roman Reigns, then all members of The Bloodline, including Paul Heyman, will be banned from entering and helping Roman Reigns in the main event match on Night Two.

After Seth Rollins accepted The Rock's challenge, The People’s Champion started talking trash about Cody Rhodes and his family. The Brahma Bull told Cody Rhodes that he was an unwanted child of Dusty Rhodes. Cody Rhodes took revenge for The Rock’s slap by slapping The People’s Champion back.

Advertisement

Now a recent report from WrestleVotes suggests The Rock can bring back his iconic segment "The Rock Concert" on the next episode of SmackDown in response to Cody Rhodes's slap this week.

The report stated, “According to sources, the much-anticipated return of 'The Rock Concert' could light up next week's SmackDown, live from Memphis, TN. I’m told this idea has been brewing for weeks, with a possible announcement of it tonight on SD.”

Luke Harper’s Wife Takes Jab at The Rock

Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock after he pointed out the major age gap between Cody Rhodes’s older siblings and Cody, calling him a “Mistake” and claiming he was an unwanted child of Dusty Rhodes. Former late WWE superstar Luke Harper’s wife Amanda is close to Cody Rhodes and always shows her support to him.

After the segment went viral, Amanda took brutal shots at The Rock for calling Cody a “Mistake”. Amanda expressed on Twitter, “Talking about an age gap when your own daughters are almost 20 years apart is a weird choice.”

Cody Rhodes and Luke Harper worked together in AEW. Luke Harper, later known by his AEW character Brodie Lee, tragically passed away in 2020. According to Lee’s wife Amanda, Cody Rhodes was one of the people who supported them and still supports them in these tough times.

ALSO READ: Watch: WWE Crew Signals the Rock To Speed Up His Promo on SmackDown