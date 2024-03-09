Watch: The Rock Signaled by WWE Crew To Speed Up His SmackDown Promo so He Doesn’t Take Much Time

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson cut another eye-feasting promo on SmackDown in Dallas, Texas on March 8 with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The four of them had the fans on the edges of their seats, with each dialogue getting massive praise from the people.

However, backstage the crew was worried about one thing, and that was The Rock stretching up the promo shoot, longer than it was supposed to be. On March 1, in Arizona, The Rock took a considerably long time to shoot the promo, and it resulted in WWE making some immediate adjustments so that the show would end within 2 hours.

Last night, footage uploaded on the micro-blogging website Reddit, showed a crew member signaling The Rock with his hands to wrap up the promo as soon as possible. The crew member started giving hand gestures from outside the ring, when Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock, and then he took some time before replying. Watch it here:

The backstage crew might have sent some signals to the camera crew standing outside the ring, to give some directions to wrestlers regarding the promo. So, The Rock was asked to wrap up his shoot as soon as possible, as the show had to end within 2 hours.

Was This the first time the crew signaled a wrestler inside the ring?

The camera crew standing outside and inside the ring are always connected with the backstage crew, and any important changes are conveyed to the wrestlers through them only.

Last year in WrestleMania 39, Shane McMahon was expected to face off with The Miz in an impromptu match. However, within the first minute of the match, Shane tore his quad because of a jump, and laid on the mat, as The Miz watched.

Then, the cameraman signaled Snoop Dog to enter the ring and punch Miz, to finish off the match. Snoop Dog read it within seconds and executed the last-minute change perfectly, thereby also registering his first-ever win in WWE. And this is how the camera crew conveyed an instant change of decision during a live shoot.

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

The Great One in his heel character, is rolling out one after another, fantastic promo. He is expected to get into a Tag Team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Not only this, The Great One is also expected to have another match at Crown Jewel in May in Saudi Arabia. The match in Saudi Arabia will also be his first one.

This might be against Roman Reigns if The Rock turns on him at WrestleMania 40. There is a high probability that The Rock might turn on his cousin, Reigns, and extend a hand to Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline on Night 2.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer gave this inside news about the plans of WWE. The Rock is bringing huge remuneration to the WWE, and thereby, the company is looking to cash in on his current popularity.

