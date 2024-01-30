WWE Spoilers: Plans for 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Matchup Revealed

The Elimination Chamber 2024, for WWE’s women's division, on February 24 at Optus Stadium, in Australia, will be an exciting affair leading up to WrestleMania 40.

According to a news report by PWInsider, the winner of the WWE women’s Elimination Chamber match will earn the coveted opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley for the women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

While the report suggests that there will be several participants in the Elimination Chamber match, it is currently unclear who will be the confirmed participants.

Two prominent frontrunners for the Championship opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley are Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, or Bayley, who will face Rhea Ripley?

Liv Morgan's comeback at the Royal Rumble 2024 is definitely a highlight, as she is now considered one of the top contenders to take on Rhea Ripley. While she may not have emerged victorious in the Rumble match, she has certainly become a fan favorite to win the WWE Women's Championships match at WrestleMania 40.

After Morgan, Becky Lynch is another front-runner to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. A former WWE Women's World Champion, Becky Lynch is considered one of the top women wrestlers in the WWE Universe.

She’s one of the most recognizable and highest-paid WWE wrestlers currently and was also rated the sixth Top Female Athletes Worldwide in 2019.

Thirdly, Bayley, the winner of women's Royal Rumble 2024 is another women participant who can potentially challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

So, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Liv Morgan are the three most likely women superstars who can face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

The events leading up to WrestleMania 40 will further reveal the title match for the WWE women's Championship match.

Will Rhea Ripley be defeated at WrestleMania 40?

Either Becky Lynch, Bayley, or Liv Morgan is expected to face off against Rhea Ripley, but it's highly unlikely that any of them will be able to take the Title belt from her.

Ever since winning the Women's WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39, Ripley has been on fire in the WWE. She's proven herself to be one of the greatest female wrestlers in the history of the company, alongside legends like Trish Stratus, Lita, and Sable.

Ripley's status is further elevated by her membership in 'The Judgement Day' faction, which includes other talented wrestlers like Finn Balor, Dominic Mysterio, Damien Priest, and JD McDonagh.

With a reign of 304 days and counting, Ripley's tenure as Women's World Champion is already one of the longest in WWE history, ranking as the tenth-longest reign ever.

