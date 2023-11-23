Is Rhea Ripley dating fellow WWE star Dominik Mysterio? Find out

Rhea Ripley is currently on the top of her game. She is the women’s world champion. Her stable The Judgement Day is operating at the top with every core member holding a major championship. They are recently joined by two new members one JD McDonagh and second Drew McIntyre for Survivor Series 2023: WarGmaes match.

One of the most interesting parts of Judgement Day is Mami and Dirty Dom. Rhea Ripley has a romantic angle with the North American Champion Dirty Dominik Mysterio.

Fans are always curious whether these two are actually dating or not

The answer is no, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are just doing on-screen character work. In real life, both are dating someone else and are even engaged.

Mami is dating former WWE superstar and now AEW superstar popularly known as “Buddy Murphy” and “Buddy Matthews”

Ripley and Buddy recently got engaged and even shared the news on their social media accounts.

On the flip side, Dominik Mysterio is also dating someone and is engaged to her, Dirty Dom is dating his school-time girlfriend Marie Juliette both have been dating for around 12 years and recently got engaged.

Dominik Mysterio has made his way up from the very bottom. There was a time when WWE management where considering demoting Dominik to NXT. and then they decided to gamble and added Mysterio to the newly established stable The Judgement Day.

Now Dirty Dom is undoubtedly one of the best heels currently on the active WWE roster. Fans have started enjoying Dominik’s heel character and he gets a lot of heat from wrestling fans.

A recent report by Viper Reports expressed, “I'm told WWE intends on pushing Dominik Mysterio more and more through 2024 & beyond as they feel he continues to grow leaps and bounds. Management has been over the moon with his progress since joining The Judgment Day. The future is looking very, very bright for Dom Dom. “

