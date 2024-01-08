5 Surprise Entrants We NEED to see in the Royal Rumble 2024

WWE is gearing up to hold its 37th Royal Rumble event in 2024, making it the first big pay-per-view of the year. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's top five annual shows that fans eagerly anticipate.

In the Royal Rumble, there are two exciting matches held - one for the male superstars and another for the women superstars. Thirty WWE superstars step into the ring, one after another every ninety seconds. They battle it out, trying to eliminate each other. The ultimate survivor earns the incredible opportunity to headline WrestleMania and face the champion.

During the men's Royal Rumble in 2023, Cody Rhodes made a remarkable comeback. He emerged victorious, earning the chance to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, where he then lost to Reigns.

On the other hand, Rhea Ripley won the women’s Royal Rumble 2023 match and challenged Charlotte Flair for the WWE women’s SmackDown championship. Ripley was successful in capturing the WWE women’s championship after she defeated Charlotte Flair. Ripley is still the WWE women’s heavyweight champion.

Fans are always on the edge of their seats waiting for the Royal Rumble events, especially the Royal Rumble matches. It's a rousing moment when legendary wrestlers and injured superstars make their comeback to the squared circle.

In this article, we will look at the top five returns that we can expect at Royal Rumble 2024.

5. Liv Morgan - Former WWE women's champion and Money in the Bank winner Liv Morgan is out of action due to her shoulder injury from last year. She was also recently arrested for driving under the influence.

She became a sensation in early 2022 and successfully grabbed the Money in the Bank contract that year. On the very same night, she cashed it in against Ronda Rousey. Although her reign as champion was brief, she made a name for herself and transformed her character into one of the toughest female wrestlers on the roster.

Fans and pundits are convinced that she's going to make a shocking appearance in the Royal Rumble 2024. She's considered one of the frontrunners to win the event, alongside other top-notch superstars. If everything falls into place, she might even go head-to-head with Rhea Ripley.

4. Brock Lesnar - Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the industry of professional wrestling. He has captured championships in WWE, NCAA, and UFC. He is the one to break Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania streak.

His last major appearance in WWE was when he was feuding with Cody Rhodes and his last trilogy match was at Summer Slam 2023. He has been away from WWE television from SummerSlam 2023.

Previous reports suggested, that Lesnar would make his return at Royal Rumble 2024 and begin his feud with Gunther, which will lead to their WrestleMania 40 match.

3. Stone Cold Steve Austin - Stone Cold made his professional wrestling comeback at WrestleMania 38, against Kevin Ownes. Some recent reports suggest that Steve Austin could make his in-ring return casually.

There have been rumors going around that the WWE higher-ups are actually considering a match between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

It would be quite the surprise if Stone Cold made a legendary entrance and went head-to-head with CM Punk, setting the stage for their future showdown. It's a similar strategy to what Goldberg and Undertaker did before their epic face-off.

2. Sasha Banks - Sasha Banks bid farewell to WWE in May 2022 and made her debut in NJPW. Unfortunately, she had to take a break from competing due to an elbow injury. Speculations and news about Sasha Banks's comeback are buzzing like never before. It's possible that Banks might surprise everyone with her return and lend a hand to Bayley in taking on Damage Ctrl.

1. Rock - On the first episode of Monday Night Raw, The Rock made a triumphant comeback to the WWE. He threw down the gauntlet to Roman Reigns in a sly manner, asking if he should take a seat at the head of the table.

Speculations are rife that Rock and Reigns will clash at WrestleMania 40. To secure his place, Rock might just enter the Royal Rumble in 2024, especially since Paul Heyman indirectly brushed off his challenge.