Ranking top 5 WWE Royal Rumble winners of all time; from John Cena to Steve Austin

The first big pay-per-view event of 2024 for WWE is just around the corner. On January 27th, they will be hosting Royal Rumble 2024 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. This event is a big deal for WWE, as it is one of their five major shows.

This year, Royal Rumble will be the 37th edition, and it promises to be full of excitement with plenty of surprises and returns. It's also considered the kickoff to the road to WrestleMania, which is a huge event in the wrestling world.

During Royal Rumble, WWE will have two traditional matches: one for women and one for men. In each match, 30 WWE superstars will enter the ring.

Every 90 seconds, a new superstar will make their way into the match. Some of these superstars will be announced beforehand, while others will be surprise entrants. It's always thrilling to see legends and injured superstars make special appearances in the match.

The superstars compete to eliminate each other from the ring and the last survivor gets the opportunity to main event WrestleMania against the choice of their world champion.

Last year Cody Rhodes won the men's Royal Rumble match and Rhea Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match.

Rhea Ripley challenged Charlotte Flair for her WWE SmackDown championship and managed to capture the championship after defeating Charlotte at WrestleMania 39 night one.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns and main-evented WrestleMania 39 night and was able to capture WWE's undisputed championship.

In this article, we will look at some of the best Royal Rumble winners of all time. From Stone Cold Steve Austin to John Cena.

ALSO READ: Top 5 WWE Royal Rumble returns of all time; from John Cena to AJ Styles

Top 5 Royal Rumble winners of all time

5. Becky Lynch: Becky Lynch is undeniably considered one of the greatest female professional wrestlers of all time. She has achieved remarkable success by winning the WWE women's championship multiple times.

In late 2018, Lynch gained immense popularity and embraced the persona of "The Man". She even managed to secure the WWE women's championship during her reign. However, her reign came to an end when she lost to Asuka, and Ronda Rousey claimed the title, leaving Lynch out of the spotlight.

During the Royal Rumble 2019, there was a surprising turn of events. Lana, who was originally scheduled to enter at number 28, was announced as injured. Unexpectedly, Lynch entered the match and emerged victorious, winning the Royal Rumble 2019.

4. John Cena: John Cena, the legendary Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect, has achieved an incredible feat by winning the WWE championship a whopping 16 times throughout his career. Not only that, but he is also one of the few superstars who have triumphed in the Royal Rumble not once, but twice.

In 2008, at the iconic Madison Square Garden, Cena made a triumphant return after being absent for months due to a severe injury. As his music blared through the arena, he entered the ring as the 30th participant. With sheer determination, he managed to eliminate both Umaga and Triple H, securing a memorable victory. This comeback is still hailed as one of the greatest returns in the history of professional wrestling.

Unfortunately, in 2007, Cena's long title reign came to an abrupt end when he was forced to step away from the competition indefinitely due to his injury. However, he bounced back stronger than ever and proved his resilience by winning the Royal Rumble again in 2013.

John Cena's legacy in the WWE is truly remarkable, and his numerous championship wins and Royal Rumble victories solidify his status as one of the all-time greats.

Advertisement

3. Drew McIntyre: Drew McIntyre's journey in WWE is truly inspiring. Initially, he struggled to make a name for himself and was often used as a filler superstar. Eventually, he was even released from the company.

However, McIntyre didn't let that setback define him. He worked hard and reinvented himself as Drew Galloway, gaining recognition outside of WWE. This caught the attention of the company, leading to his re-signing and debut in WWE NXT.

McIntyre's talent and determination shone through as he captured the WWE NXT Championship. This success paved the way for his call-up to the main roster in 2018, where he continued to impress both fans and higher-ups as a formidable heel.

In a stunning turn of events, McIntyre entered the Royal Rumble 2020 and emerged victorious. He then went on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a dominant fashion, claiming the WWE Championship.

2. Rhea Ripley: Rhea Ripley has become a prominent figure on television in recent years. She is heavily involved in various storylines with her group, The Judgement Day.

She has established herself as a dominant force in the women's division and even entered the Royal Rumble 2023 as the first participant alongside her former tag team partner, Liv Morgan.

Ultimately, she eliminated Liv Morgan and emerged victorious in the Royal Rumble. Following her win, she challenged Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown championship and successfully captured the title. Rhea Ripley continues to hold the championship to this day.

1. Stone Cold Steve Austin: Stone Cold Steve Austin, also known as the Texas Rattlesnake, is a legendary figure in WWE. He's famous for being the rebellious champion who has engaged in numerous epic rivalries with Vince McMahon, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and many others.

What sets Stone Cold apart is his remarkable achievement of winning the Royal Rumble event three times throughout his wrestling career. One of his most memorable victories was in 1998 when he entered the ring as the 24th participant. This win not only secured his place in the Royal Rumble history but also propelled him to the main event of WrestleMania, where he faced off against Shawn Michaels.

Advertisement

By triumphing in the Royal Rumble and defeating Michaels at WrestleMania, Stone Cold solidified his status as the new face of WWE. It was a symbolic passing of the torch from Michaels to Steve, marking the beginning of an era dominated by the Texas Rattlesnake.