Canadian school boards file lawsuit against Snapchat, TikTok, and Meta over disrupting students' education; Deets HERE

Four of Ontario's largest school boards have filed lawsuits against major social media platforms TikTok, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Snapchat as per AP News. The Toronto District School Board, Peel District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board, and Ottawa-Carleton District School Board have all filed lawsuits against these platforms, claiming that they are causing disruptions in student learning.

Allegations of disruption

The lawsuits argue that platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms Inc., as well as Snapchat (owned by Snap Inc.) and TikTok (owned by ByteDance Ltd.), are purposefully designed to encourage compulsive use.

Rachel Chernos, a trustee with the Toronto District School Board, expressed concern about the negative effects on students, such as social withdrawal, anxiety, attention problems, cyberbullying, and mental health issues.

Chernos stated, “These companies have knowingly created programs that are addictive and aimed at young people, causing significant harm. We cannot stand by any longer and not speak up about it."

The school boards are seeking damages in excess of $4 billion Canadian dollars (approximately US$2.9 billion) for the disruption to student learning and the overall educational system. The legal action shows the growing awareness of social media's impact on youth mental health and academic performance.

Advertisement

Response from social media platforms

Snap Inc. representative, Tonya Johnson stated, “Snapchat opens directly to a camera — rather than a feed of content — and has no traditional public likes or comments." Meanwhile, Meta Platforms Inc. and ByteDance Ltd. did not immediately return requests for comment.

Duncan Embury, a lawyer for the school boards, spoke about the addiction problem with the algorithms created by these companies. He also spoke about the need for proper warnings, age-appropriate adjustments, and increased resources for school boards to address the challenges posed by social media.

Broader context and policy responses

Teenagers use social media extensively, with nearly all teens in the United States reporting some form of use. Concerns about social media's negative effects on youth have prompted demands to take action from public figures and policymakers.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has urged tech companies, parents, and caregivers to take immediate action to protect children from the dangers of social media. In response, some states, including Florida, have enacted or proposed legislation to regulate children's access to social media platforms.

ALSO READ: WWDC 2024: Here’s your guide to what to expect at Apple's Annual Developer Conference