TikTok is one of the biggest and most popular platforms. The platform has given rise to the weirdest trends possible like the orange peel trend and more. One trend that is going viral on TikTok is the trend of resigning. Many workers are streaming live resignation videos and posting them.

Younger workers are increasingly opting to resign on live video, even though many still properly write their managers to let them know they're leaving. For the world to see, they are resigning via live broadcast. Quit-Tok is a term used to describe this increasingly popular trend, particularly on TikTok.

What is the Quit Tok trend?

According to Fox Business, the practice of "loud quitting on social media" has become increasingly common among younger workers. Under this, the workers are videotaping their resignations to capture the exact moment when they resign.

For many people, live-quitting might feel like a satisfying moment. Fox Business claimed that career experts are advising against it. Experts say that the short-term thrill of stopping this manner is outweighed by the long-term effects. Paige, a 24-year-old Floridian, joined the Quit-Tok movement and streamed her job resignation live. She did, however, eventually express regret for her behavior to Fox Business.

The founder and CEO of HireCli, Neil Costa, stated that there will be a price for this behavior. He claims that the world of work is far smaller than you may imagine. It's more crucial than ever for workers to consider the possible long-term effects of publishing on the internet as the perceptions of work change and become less clear about the boundaries between personal and professional life.

According to Mr. Costa, notifying your management via email or letter is the ideal method of quitting. It is possible that your bosses and coworkers will want to collaborate with you again if you have done well at work. This could lead to future possibilities that you might not have if you use Quit-Tok.

