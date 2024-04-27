An unfortunate incident that involved a facial known as the Vampire Facial and resulted in HIV transmission in women has brought attention to the unanticipated risks connected with cosmetic treatments. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that three women were probably HIV positive after getting a "vampire facial" at a spa in New Mexico. These are the first known cases of the virus spreading after a cosmetic injection technique.

The government released information on April 25 on the inquiry against VIP Spa in Albuquerque because of past clients who were diagnosed with HIV between 2018 and 2023. This is the first investigation by the CDC to link nonsterile cosmetic injections to HIV transmission.

What is a Vampire Facial?

A vampire facial is thought to be a less invasive and more cost-effective alternative to a facelift. Blood is extracted from the patient's arm for the facial, and platelets are then extracted and added to the patient's face using microneedles. This procedure, while inexpensive, poses a major risk to one's health if carried out in an unhygienic manner.

According to experts, it can stimulate the formation of new skin cells and collagen, which will reduce wrinkles and acne scars and improve the texture of the skin. Although vampire facials are typically thought to be low-risk procedures, this specific case from New Mexico emphasizes the significance of stringent safety precautions in cosmetic operations as well as the possible risks connected with unregistered facilities.

Three women report being positive for HIV after the procedure

In 2018, a woman in her 40s or 50s tested positive for HIV, marking the first instance. She reported no use of injectable drugs, getting blood transfusions recently, or having sex with an HIV-positive person at the time. She did, however, mention that she had recently had a vampire facial at the salon.

In 2018, two additional cases in the CDC inquiry were women in their 40s and 60s who had both had vampire facials. In 2018, one of the women had a standard evaluation for life insurance and tested positive for HIV; the other lady was diagnosed with AIDS-related sickness and hospitalized in 2023.

CDC discovers unlabeled tubes of blood at the spa

Several dangerous infection control procedures were discovered during a cooperative investigation by the CDC and the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). Health investigators discovered unmarked blood tubes on a kitchen counter at the VIP Spa, along with unlabeled blood and medical injectable tubes in the kitchen refrigerator close to food and unwrapped syringes in drawers, on counters, and thrown in garbage cans.

The agency reports that, after the investigation, vampire facials at the New Mexico salon most certainly led to HIV transmission. It did state that the source of the contamination is still unknown, though.

