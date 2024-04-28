Trump VP Contender Kristi Noem Talks About Killing Her Own Dog

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to the tragic death of a pet.

The soon-to-be-published book ‘No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward’ by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem tells a story of a tough decision she had to make about her dog named Cricket, says Newsweek.

The truth that she shot it because it was dangerous and untrainable has sparked outrage among many people who think this was inhumane.

She said it was a tough decision

In her memoir, Ms. Noem describes Cricket as an ‘untrainable’ and ‘dangerous’ animal. Having exhausted all methods of disciplining a 14-month-old wirehaired pointer, which included using an e-collar without success, she found herself forced to take drastic measures. She took the dog to a gravel pit, where she shot her dead, feeling very sad but believing that it had to be done.

After parts of Governor Noem’s book were released online, they received backlash from various critics, such as the Democratic National Committee, which condemned these actions, saying animals should always be treated humanely.

They also highlighted Meghan McCain, daughter of former Republican presidential candidate John McCain, and how much damage something like this could do to someone’s career in politics. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

This is what happens when you live on a farm

Governor Noem tweeted out some context around her recent tweets defending those difficult decisions made while living in rural areas like farms where it may not always be easy or popular but necessary at times:

“…These are real world problems…” Furthermore, through Twitter/X she reconfirmed standing behind what was published, promising more honesty throughout the pages of her book.

Her book also gives readers insight into what growing up farming in rural South Dakota was like for Kristi Noem. She was raised in agriculture before dropping out of college at age 22 and managing a family operation full-time.

Along the way, she encountered animals such as male goats, among others, revealing the challenges faced by farmers throughout their lives.

Political implications of the situation

The governor’s admission has come at a politically sensitive time for her. With Donald Trump reportedly eyeing up potential running mates ahead of another crack at the White House in 2024, Noem could see this revelation affect her standing within the GOP.

However, she is unwavering in her assertion that hard decisions need to be made in politics and in life more generally.

In Governor Kristi Noem’s memoir, readers will get an authentic view into some aspects of farming life and the tough choices linked with it over the years, although such actions towards Cricket have caused public outcry.

However, they only serve to illustrate how difficult rural residents’ lives can sometimes become when dealing with problematic animals in particular settings.

ALSO READ: What is Wolf-Rayet Nebula? NASA shares stunning image of blue bubble captured by Hubble Space Telescope