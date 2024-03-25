Greece National Day 2024: Exploring Greek culture and independence as Google Doodle joins celebrations

Google's celebratory Doodle for Greece National Day 2024 features a waving flag illustration to commemorate Greek Independence Day on March 25. This significant day commemorates the beginning of the War of Greek Independence in 1821.

History: A struggle for freedom

The Ottoman Empire has ruled Greece since 1453. However, in 1821, the Greek people rose against this dominance, sparking the flames of revolution. The turning point in history came when Bishop Germanos of Patras raised the revolutionary flag, rallying the Greek people under the impassioned motto, "Freedom or death."

The early stages of the revolution saw remarkable battlefield victories, including the capture of Athens in June 1822. However, internal conflicts weakened the Greek forces, allowing the Ottoman Empire to recapture Athens and the majority of Greek islands by 1827.

Interventions by Great Britain, France, and Russia swung the tide in favor of the Greek revolutionaries. The decisive naval battle of Navarino, in which combined British, French, and Russian forces defeated an Ottoman-Egyptian fleet, laid the groundwork for Greek independence.

The Treaty of Edirne, signed in 1829, formally recognized Greece as an independent state, capping off years of struggle and ushering in a new era for the Greeks.

Celebrations: A nation's pride

Greece National Day, observed as a national holiday, is a time of lively celebration throughout the country. Parades bring towns and villages to life, complete with the triumphant sounds of brass music and the waving of the national flag. Central Athens becomes the focal point of the festivities, attracting large crowds to witness the impressive military march.

Marchers wearing traditional attire such as white pleated cotton skirts known as fustanellas, red fez hats with black tassels, and leather sandals adorned with pom-poms add to the spectacle of the event.

Beyond the grandeur of the parades, Greek National Day is a time for family reunions and feasting. Embracing the country's rich coastal heritage, Greeks enjoy traditional delicacies like bakaliaros skordalia, a fried cod dish served with creamy garlic sauce, as well as a variety of other culinary delights.

By celebrating this historic day, Greeks reaffirmed that they are committed to preserving their cultural identity and honoring their forefathers' sacrifices. It is a time for reflection, gratitude, and pride in the common history that binds them together as a nation.

