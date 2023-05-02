Egg Hair Masks that’ll Make You Wave Goodbye to Bad Hair Days

Spending a fortune on your hair is no longer necessary. What if we told you we have some of the cheapest and most natural solutions for your dry and frizzy hair? Look no further than the humble egg. The egg hair mask is a simple, DIY hair treatment that has been used for centuries to promote hair growth, add shine, and repair damaged strands.

Eggs are highly rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals that are essential for healthy hair growth. For example, egg yolks contain biotin, which has been shown to strengthen hair and prevent breakage. The proteins, such as niacin and riboflavin, in egg whites can help repair damaged hair and add volume ( 1 ).

Read on to learn about the benefits of applying raw eggs in hair, along with some of the best egg hair masks for hair growth.

Yolk is the yellow part of the egg when you crack it open. As much as the white of the egg is rich in vitamins and protein, the yolk is too. It is an abundant source of lecithin, biotin, vitamin A, and vitamin B.

The high protein content in egg yolk can also help to repair damaged hair and prevent breakage, making it stronger and less prone to split ends ( 2 ). It further,

Moisturizes hair: The protein and fatty acids in egg yolks may help hydrate and condition hair, making it feel soft and smooth. Improves shine: The vitamins and minerals in egg yolks, such as biotin and folate, may help add shine and luster to hair. Strengthens hair: Egg yolks are high in protein, which is an essential component of hair. Some researches prove that protein in egg yolks may help strengthen hair strands, making them less prone to breakage.

It's important to note that applying raw egg yolk to the hair may carry some risks, including the potential for salmonella contamination. It's always best to speak with a healthcare professional before trying any new hair treatments.

How to Use Egg Yolks for Hair

Eggs, which can also be used for hair masks (apart from being a morning breakfast), bring shine and luxury to your hair.

You can use egg yolk as it is and apply it directly to your scalp, or you can make a simple egg yolk hair mask that has lemon juice in it.

Ingredients:

2 egg yolks

Juice of 1 lemon

Method:

In a bowl, whisk together two egg yolks until they become creamy. Add the juice of 1 lemon to the bowl and mix well. Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair, starting from the roots and working your way down to the ends. Gently massage your scalp with your fingertips for a few minutes to help distribute the mask and stimulate blood flow. Leave the mask on your hair for 20–30 minutes. Rinse your hair thoroughly with cool water, making sure to remove all the masks. Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

You can use this egg yolk and lemon hair mask once a week to help control excess oil and promote healthy hair.

Other ingredients you can use along with egg yolks:

Yogurt Avocado Coconut Oil Banana

Why Egg is Good for Hair?

Raw eggs might not be too appealing to you, especially with their sticky and gooey texture. But, as you move beyond its look, you will be amazed by its benefits to your hair’s health ( 3 ).

Promotes Hair Growth: The biotin in eggs helps to stimulate hair growth and strengthen the hair follicles, which can help to prevent hair loss and promote thicker, healthier hair. Nourishing: Eggs are also rich in vitamins and minerals such as biotin, vitamin A, and vitamin D, which are essential for healthy hair growth. These nutrients help nourish and moisturize the hair, making it softer and more manageable. Rich in Protein: Eggs are a great source of protein, which is the main building block of hair. The protein in eggs helps to strengthen and repair damaged hair, making it less prone to breakage and split ends.

Does Egg Whites for Hair Masks Work?

Yes, egg whites can also benefit your hair in several ways. However, there is limited medical research available on the nutritional benefits of applying egg whites to the hair. Egg whites are known to be rich in protein, which is an essential nutrient for hair health.

Protein is a building block of hair, and lack of protein in the diet can lead to weak, brittle hair. By applying egg whites to your hair, the protein can help strengthen and nourish the hair follicles, promoting healthier hair growth.

Egg whites also contain amino acids such as lysine and methionine, which are important for hair growth and repair. In addition, egg whites are rich in biotin, which is a B vitamin; essential for healthy hair, skin, and nails ( 4 ), ( 5 ).

Here are some of the benefits of using egg whites for hair and how to use them:

Adds Volume and Shine: Egg whites can help add volume and shine to your hair, making it look fuller and healthier. Removes Excess Oil: The enzymes in egg whites can help to remove excess oil and dirt from the scalp, which can help to prevent clogged pores and promote a healthy scalp. Tightens Scalp: Egg whites can also help to tighten the skin on your scalp, which can help reduce the appearance of dandruff and flakiness.

Who Should Apply Egg Whites to Hair:

Egg whites are generally safe for all hair types, but they are especially beneficial for people with oily hair or those who struggle with scalp issues.

Other ingredients you can use along with egg whites:

Lemon Juice Aloe Vera Olive Oil

11 Ideas for Egg Hair Mask

1. Egg White and Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Mask for Dry and Itchy Scalp

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is known for its acidic nature, which in turn helps clean your hair while removing all the gunk that has built up over the years.

ACV has anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties that can help improve scalp health by preventing any fungal growth. It is also known for its phenolic compound (also known as phenolic acid, usually found in plants that promote hair growth), which has an equal share in preventing fungal or microbial growth ( 6 ).

Ingredients You Will Need:

3 egg whites

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon of honey (optional)

Method:

Separate three egg whites from the yolk and place them in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and mix well. If you want to add honey, then add it to the mixture and mix well again. Apply the mask to your hair starting from the scalp, making sure to cover all areas. Let the mask sit for 15–20 minutes. Rinse your hair thoroughly with cool water. Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

2. Egg White and Banana Hair Mask for Freezy Hair

On top of providing multiple health benefits when consumed in our diet, bananas are one such superfruit that might make your hair shinier, thicker, and silkier.

Silica that is present naturally in bananas is also one of the components that are artificially included in conditioners for frizz-free hair.

Silica is present in bananas in quite high amounts, which is required by our body so that it can produce collagen. Collagen is one of the base compounds necessary for bouncy, shiny, and stronger hair ( 7 ).

Ingredients You Will Need:

1 egg white

1 ripe banana

Method:

Mash a ripe banana until it becomes a smooth paste. Add the egg white to the banana paste and mix well. Apply the mixture to your hair, making sure to cover all areas. Let the mask sit for 30 minutes. Rinse your hair thoroughly with cool water. Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

3. Egg White and Lemon Juice Hair Mask for Dull Hair

The citrus notes of lemon are well known for their benefits for itchy and dandruffy scalps. A 2020 study suggests that using lemon along with egg white and olive oil may help with scalp and hair treatments ( 8 ). The richness of Vitamin C unclogs the clogged pore, while the antifungal properties help keep fungal infections like dandruff and acne away ( 9 ).

Ingredients You Will Need:

1 egg white

1 tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method:

Beat the egg white until it's frothy. Add the lemon juice to the egg white and mix well. Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp. Let it sit for 20–30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as usual.

4. Egg White and Avocado Hair Mask for Dry Hair

The guacamole dips can make your hair change, for real! Avocados have natural oils and fats that restore the hydration of dull hair.

The biotin, oils, and B-complex vitamins present in avocados nourish the scalp, including other minerals like magnesium and potassium that seal the cuticle, which helps make your hair shiny and freeze-free, say Maria Fernanda Reis Gavazzoni Dias and others ( 10 ).

Ingredients You Will Need:

1 egg white

1 ripe avocado

Method:

Take an avocado and mash it until smooth in a bowl. Mix the egg white into the avocado mash. Apply the mixture targeting the scalp and run towards the tips. Let the mask sit for 20-30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as usual.

5. Egg White and Yogurt Hair Mask for Damaged Hair

Yogurt is a nutritious food that is not only good for your body when consumed but also has several benefits when used as a hair mask. The lactic acid present in yogurt acts as a natural moisturizer for hair, providing deep conditioning and nourishment to dry and damaged hair. It has vitamins B5 and D, which are essential for hair growth; and anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe an irritated scalp, reduce itching, and combat dandruff ( 11 ).

Ingredients You Will Need:

1 egg white

1/2 cup of plain Greek yogurt

Method:

Mix the egg whites and Greek yogurt in a bowl until well combined. Apply the mixture to your hair, covering almost every part. Let the mask sit for 20-30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as usual. Make sure to not exceed the time limit for masks and avoid washing your hair with hot water. Hot water will cook the egg and make it impossible to get rid of the eggy smell.

6. Honey and Egg Hair Mask for Growth and Thickness

Honey, being a humectant in nature, helps moisturize and nourish dry hair. It has antioxidants and nutrients that promote hair growth and prevent hair loss.

The enzyme glucose oxidase, present in honey, forms a by-product of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). This H2O2 becomes a cleansing agent for the scalp and helps unclog the hair follicles, keeping them dandruff- and dust-free ( 12 ).

Ingredients You Will Need:

2 egg yolks

2 tablespoons of honey

Method:

Mix the egg yolks and honey in a bowl until well combined. Apply the mixture to your hair and let it sit for 20–30 minutes. Let the mask sit for 20-30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as usual.

7. Egg Yolk and Olive Oil Hair Mask for Hair Conditioning

Olive oil can be a great natural ingredient for hair masks due to its nourishing and moisturizing properties. When applied to the hair, it can help condition the strands, making them softer, shinier, and more manageable. Additionally, the antioxidants in olive oil can help protect the hair from damage caused by free radicals, and its anti-inflammatory properties can soothe the scalp and promote healthy hair growth ( 13 ).

Ingredients You Will Need:

2 egg yolks

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Method:

Mix 2 egg yolks and 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a bowl until well combined. Apply the mixture starting from the scalp down to the tips of your hair. Evenly coat the mask on your hair and wrap it with a shower cap if you want. Let the mixture sit for at least 20–30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as normal.

8. Egg Yolk and Aloe Vera Hair Mask for Hair Thickness

One of the most commonly used plant-based ingredients in cosmetics is aloe vera. Not only has it proven beneficial in Ayurveda, but the world is agreeing to its magical benefits for hair as well. It is considered the best natural ingredient for hair growth and preventing scalp infections. The research shows that it has more than 20 amino acids, which help promote hair repair and growth ( 14 ).

Ingredients You Will Need:

2 egg yolks

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

Method:

Mix the egg yolks and aloe vera gel in a bowl until well combined. You can use 1 tablespoon of coconut oil in case the gel is too sticky for you. Apply the mixture to your hair and let it sit for 20–30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as normal.

9. Egg Yolk and Coconut Oil Hair Mask for Shiny Hair

Coconut oil can help reduce protein loss in hair, which can lead to stronger and healthier hair over time. It also has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, which can soothe the scalp and prevent dandruff or other scalp infections ( 15 ).

Ingredients You Will Need:

2 egg yolks

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

Method:

Melt the coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl. Mix the egg yolks and melted coconut oil in a bowl until well combined. Let the mask sit for 20-30 minutes. Rinse your hair with cool water and shampoo as usual.

10. Egg Yolk and Fenugreek Hair Mask for Healthy Scalp

Fenugreek is a plant that has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties, including its ability to promote healthy hair growth and scalp health. The fenugreek paste can help improve blood circulation to the scalp, reduce inflammation, and nourish hair follicles, leading to healthier and stronger hair ( 16 ).

Ingredients You Will Need:

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon of fenugreek powder

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 cup plain yogurt

Method:

In a small bowl, mix the egg yolk, fenugreek powder, olive oil, honey, and plain yogurt until you have a smooth paste. Apply the mask to your hair, starting at the roots and working your way down to the ends. Massage the mask into your scalp for a few minutes to help improve circulation and promote hair growth. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes to an hour. Rinse the mask off with cool water and shampoo your hair as usual.

11. Egg Yolk and Henna Mask for Hair Growth

Henna is a popular traditional plant-based hair dye used in many Southeast Asian households. It has anti-fungal properties that help keep the scalp free from dandruff and fungal infections. Its vitamin E content nourishes hair and acts as a long-lasting conditioner. When henna is mixed with egg yolk, it promotes hair growth and a healthy scalp ( 17 ).

Ingredients You Will Need:

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup henna powder

1/4 cup of water

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Method:

In a small bowl, mix the egg yolks, henna powder, water, and olive oil until you have a smooth paste. Apply the mask to your hair, starting at the roots and working your way down to the ends. Massage the mask into your scalp for a few minutes to help improve circulation and promote hair growth. Leave the mask on for 1-2 hours, or until it has dried completely. Rinse the mask off with warm water and shampoo your hair as usual.

Getting Rid of the Egg Smell from Hair

One of the side effects of egg on hair is the eggy smell, as you just get to enjoy shiny and lustrous hair. Hence, follow these tips to get rid of the raw egg smell.

Rinse Thoroughly: After applying the egg hair mask, make sure to rinse your hair thoroughly with cool water. Warm water will cook the egg in your hair and make it nearly impossible to get it off. Use Essential Oils: Adding a few drops of essential oils such as lavender, rosemary, peppermint, or tea tree oil to your hair mask can help mask the smell of the egg. These oils not only have a pleasant scent but also have beneficial properties for your hair. Lemon Juice: Mix a tablespoon of lemon juice with water and use it as a final rinse after washing your hair. The acidity of the lemon juice can help neutralize the smell of the egg. Baking Soda: Add a tablespoon of baking soda to your shampoo and use it to wash your hair. Baking soda can help eliminate odors and leave your hair smelling fresh. Apple Cider Vinegar: Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water and use it as a final rinse after washing your hair. The acidity of the vinegar can help remove the egg smell from your hair.

Conclusion

What came first, the egg or the chicken? Well, it doesn’t matter, as we know more about the benefits of egg hair masks than about chickens. These masks are a natural and effective way to improve the health and appearance of your hair. From providing essential nutrients to repairing damaged strands, they have numerous benefits that can help you say goodbye to bad hair days. With a variety of recipes available, you can easily make your mask at home using common kitchen ingredients. Whether you have dry, oily, or damaged hair, incorporating egg in hair care routine can help you achieve stronger, shinier, and healthier hair.

