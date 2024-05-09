My Hero Academia Chapter 422 Spoilers OUT: Izuku Midoriya Rises As The Greatest Hero

With the release of My Hero Academia Chapter 422 now imminent after a brief hiatus, fans are eagerly anticipating the continuation of the intense battle against All For One. As Japan's Golden Week comes to an end, fans can look forward to diving back into the action-packed series this weekend.

For those unable to wait and need a glimpse into the action, keep reading to get all the spoilers we’ve found for the upcoming chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 spoilers

According to the My Hero Academia Chapter 422 spoilers, the chapter begins within the chaos of battle as All For One's tentacles destroy the ground beneath Aoyama's feet. Aoyama falls behind but urges Deku to keep moving forward. Meanwhile, Aizawa attempts to request Shirakumo to open another portal, only to realize he no longer has the strength to use his quirk.

As the heroes continue their relentless assault on All For One, their attacks prove futile against the powerful villain. Aizawa instructs them to create a path for Deku to reach Shigaraki, even as All For One prepares to unleash the full release of all his quirk factors. All For One declares that this attack will differ from when he faced Bakugou, as he is no longer overwhelmed by emotions.

Having said that, the My Hero Academia Chapter 422 spoilers depict him condensing his power before he unleashes a devastating laser aimed at Deku. However, Hagakure manages to reflect the laser, buying precious moments for the heroes. Momo swiftly constructs a railgun while Kaminari charges it with electricity, aiming to strike AFO. All For One blocks the attack despite their efforts, showcasing his formidable strength.

As All For One launches more black tentacles, Deku prepares to counterattack with One For All. His classmates intervene here, urging him not to expend his energy unnecessarily. Shoji and Tsuyu grab Deku, propelling him forward towards his target. Meanwhile, Tsuyu's family and the girl Shoji once saved watch the broadcast, witnessing their loved ones in the midst of battle. Moved by the sight, they offer encouragement to the heroes on screen.

On the battlefield, Kirishima and Ashido bravely confront a massive attack, seemingly drawing strength from the support of their friends from middle school, who cheer for them elsewhere. With the heroes' continued resilience in the My Hero Academia Chapter 422 spoilers, All For One is perplexed by their refusal to succumb. He recalls his previous assessment of Deku's perceived weakness, realizing that his friends' unwavering grit enables him to rise and rise again.

Gentle constructs a trampoline to aid Deku while Death Arms and Tokoyami offer words of encouragement. Iida takes Deku’s hand and helps him before pushing him forward. All For One attempts another attack, but the hole in his hand begins to bleed, causing him more confusion. A series of panels featuring various characters cheering Deku on, including Melissa, Rody, Pino, Uraraka, Pixie Bob, and All Might, are depicted. In the United States, All Might received medical attention for his wounds, reflecting on the moment Deku's determination inspired him to persevere.

In the My Hero Academia Chapter 422 spoilers, All Might sees Deku's resolve and declares him his greatest hero. In the final pages, Inko, Deku’s mother, cheers for Deku as he lands a powerful punch on All For One, almost heralding his rise to become a true hero. The Chapter 422 spoilers conclude with the title ‘Izuku Midoriya - Rising,’ electrifying Deku's journey towards greatness.

