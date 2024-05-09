Trigger Warning: This article includes references to murder

Drew Barrymore once walked right into a horror movie plot. In the latest episode of her talk show, the Hollywood star shared a spine-chilling anecdote that got the viewers and her co-host Ross Matthews on their toes. Barrymore recalled going on a first date with someone whom she suspected was going to “murder” her.

After she revealed a certain detail about her date that aligns with most horror plotlines, Matthews was perplexed. For an actress who kickstarted her Hollywood career with a roster of horrors/thrillers, it was expected that Barrymore would be more of a pro about it. But it seems, she was a bit too trusting of the man because they had “mutual friends,” Barrymore claimed.

Drew Barrymore almost got a real-life horror twist

On the Tuesday, May 7 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old actress disclosed that she once went out with a man feeling safe because the two had many mutual friends. “He was someone I thought I knew! Or I knew a lot of people who knew him, so it felt safe, right? That feels safe. And he was really cute,” Barrymore gushed. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

On the first date itself, the guy, whom the actress didn’t name, invited her to his apartment and she went. The Scream actress clarified, “which, I, again, if I didn’t know people who know him would have never done. Ever.”

Advertisement

Barrymore once again gushed about sharing similar interests in home design with him, while noting that the man’s apartment was getting remodeled at that time. “and I’m walking through his house and we go down to the basement,” the actress laughingly divulged. By this point, co-host Matthews was visibly perturbed. He shrieked, “Stop. Why are you going to the basement?” The actress justified, “Because I thought I knew this person!”

Baffled, Matthews reminded Barrymore of her horror film expertise. “You were in Scream, don’t you know how horror movies go!? This is step one! You don’t do that!” the TV host yelled as the crowd burst into laughter.

Barrymore labeled herself as a “big fan of laundry” while continuing the story. The basement was apparently her date’s laundry room. After she stepped in, the actress witnessed a “giant, I can’t even explain how large size roll of clear plastic [wrap],” she said. Enacting the moment, Barrymore narrated she looked down and confessed to the man, “...I need to go back upstairs.’” In a fleeting moment, she was upstairs and feeling safe.

However, the Charlie’s Angels actress felt the need to admit her insecurity to her date and said, “‘You know, I know we don’t really know each other, but I was really afraid that you were going to murder me.’”

In a twist of fate, the incident bonded the duo since her hysterical revelation hardly offended the man. The mother of two added they became good friends and with a memorable encounter worth joking about for a lifetime.

Drew Barrymore once celebrated the perfect Mother’s Day with daughters

The Emmy-winning actress recently cherished a sweet little gift she once received from her daughters, Frankie, 9, and Olive, 11, on the occasion of Mother’s Day. She recounted how her daughters prepared a list of questions about her likes and dislikes that won her heart.

"My daughters gave me once a thing where they said like, ‘My mom likes salad,’ and her favorite places. And it was just like this kind of questionnaire that they created and then filled out about things that they knew about me. And it’s still to this day my favorite Mother’s Day present, cause I’m like, ‘Oh, they know me.’,” Barrymore said in the May 2 episode of her talk show.

Advertisement

Drew Barrymore shares her daughters with ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'What Do I Do Now?' Drew Barrymore Shares 'Triggering' Experience Of Parenting Teen Daughter; Seeks Advice From Jessica Capshaw