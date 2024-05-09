Byron Scott Suggests Appointing LeBron James as Lakers Head Coach; Says ‘Only Person LeBron Is Going to Trust Is Himself’

The Los Angeles Lakers are on another grueling hunt for their new head coach role and it’s getting more complicated than ever.

With a large pool of suggestions coming every passing day, the LeBron James led Lakers have to make the final call.

Recently, the three time former NBA champion and analyst, Byron Scott reiterated the looming question on the coaching role. During his appearance on the Undisputed, Scott was joined by his co-host Skip Bayless when he was presented with the Lakers biggest question at present.

Taking his harsh take on the 20-time NBA All-Star, James, Scott said,”My recommendation for the next Laker coach, and not out of the eight or nine names that I’ve heard, his name wasn’t on there, is to make LeBron the coach.”

However, his views hold a bit of ground as LeBron has been faced with a lot of criticism on his involvement in making team decisions that also includes keeping up or sacking of the team’s coach.

Highlighting the trust factor that James would preferer the best suited man for the role, Scott added: "The only person LeBron is going to trust is himself. And since you're already making a lot of those decisions anyway, why not put him in that seat."

Lakers Coaching Search Continues

The Lakers are at a crucial juncture following the departure of head coach Darvin Ham. With the recent firing of the coaching staff, the franchise is actively seeking a seasoned and experienced coach to take the helm.

Given the team's performance in the playoffs over the past two seasons, it is evident that the task at hand is challenging. The new coach will need to navigate the formidable competition, especially against teams such as the Denver Nuggets, who have posed significant obstacles for the Lakers.

It's imperative for the Lakers' management to conduct an extensive search for a coach with a proven track record and the ability to lead a veteran roster, including LeBron James, through the demanding NBA season.

The coaching search for the Lakers necessitates a focus on seasoned candidates who have a history of success in guiding teams through the playoffs. It's evident that the Lakers need a coach who can leverage the team's talent and experience to mount a sustained challenge in the playoffs and potentially contend for the NBA title.

With LeBron James approaching the later stages of his career, the Lakers need a coach who can maximize the potential of the team and instill a winning strategy. This search goes beyond merely filling a vacant position—it's about finding the right individual who can elevate the Lakers' performance to compete at the highest levels of the NBA.

