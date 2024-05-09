Edge Reveals Reasons for Leaving WWE and Joining AEW: DETAILS Inside

Edge was one of the top WWE superstars of his generation, Ruthless Aggression era; his heel run as the Rated R Superstar was one of a kind, where he feuded with some of the biggest WWE superstars, including John Cena, Randy Orton, and many more.

In 2011, Edge announced his retirement from WWE and the world of professional wrestling after he was medically uncleared due to a life-risking severe neck injury.

Edge shocked the world when he returned to professional wrestling in 2020 at Royal Rumble 2020 at 21 spots; the crowd absolutely erupted when Edge's theme song echoed throughout the arena, and his return is still in the list of top 10 WWE returns of all time.

In 2023, Edge's contract expired with WWE; he wrestled a farewell match against Sheamus in his hometown and emerged victorious; following his WWE departure, Edge decided to explore more ventures, and he joined the rival company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling and he is now wrestling in AEW under the ring name Adam Copeland.

Edge Reveals the Reason

Recently, Edge made an appearance at Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed the reasoning behind leaving WWE and joining AEW. According to Rated R Superstar, he has achieved everything in WWE that a professional wrestler could achieve to cement his legacy as an all-time great.

Edge said, "It felt like I had done everything I was going to do with WWE; I'd worked the people I'd wanted to work like 95% anyway. And it just really felt that they were going in a direction, and I was going in a direction, and they were kinda going separate ways, and I wanted to be with this limited window I have, I wanted to be involved."

"I wanted to be there on a weekly basis to tell proper stories, and it's tough to do that popping in and out every three months or so. And I also get that, well, that keeps it special, and I understand that, but again, I'm working with such a limited timeframe here that I have to go while I can go. And I looked at the roster, and I thought, man, so many people that I've never laid hands on and been in the ring with."

