5 Popular Professional Wrestlers Who Died in the Ring

Trigger Warning: This Article Contains Mention of Tragic Deaths

Professional wrestling is one of the most challenging and dangerous jobs in the world; many non-professional wrestling fans disregard the professional wrestling business and call it a fake sport.

Non-professional wrestling fans even call professional wrestlers stunt performers and actors and don't count pro wrestling as a proper sport. In reality, the story has a whole different angle. Professional wrestlers are elite-level sports personalities; they perform matches every week and put their bodies on the line to entertain fans.

Sometimes, professional wrestlers get severe injuries while performing wrestling moves inside a squared circle; some professional wrestlers even lose their lives inside the ring. In this article, we will look at five WWE professional wrestlers who lost their lives inside the squared circle for the love of professional wrestling.

5. Plum Mariko - Mariko Umeda, formerly known by her professional wrestling stage name Plum Mariko, was a Japanese professional wrestler; she started her journey as a pro wrestler in the year 1982 performing under the banner of JWP Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling.

In 1997, Plum Mariko teamed up with Command Bolshoi to face the team of Mayumi Ozaki and Rieko Amano in a live event at Sun Plaza, Japan. Towards the end of the match, Mayumi Ozaki connected her signature move, Liger Bomb, to Plum Mariko. Initially, it all looked well executed, and the Mayumi Ozaki and Rieko Amano teams won the match, but Plum didn't respond.

She was immediately taken to medical care, but hours later, she was announced dead; the cause of her death was her previous injuries. Plum kept pushing her body to such an extent; she was even suffering from a severe concussion at the time she was competing; it is believed the Liger bomb triggered her injury, which caused brain bleeding, and ultimately, she passed away at the age of just 29-year-old.

4. Perro Aguayo Jr - Pedro Aguayo Ramírez, popularly known by his professional wrestling stage name Perro Aguayo Jr., was a Mexican lucha libre professional wrestler and son of a famous Mexican pro-wrestling legend Perro Aguayo.

In 2015, Perro Aguayo Jr teamed up with former TNA star Manik to take on a team of WWE legend Rey Mysterio and Xtreme Tiger in a tag team match at an independent show for crash promotion.

Rey Mysterio was setting Perro Aguayo Jr for a 619 finisher; Rey performed a head-scissors set Perro on the rope for performing 619; the move landed awkwardly, and Aguayo Jr fell unconscious on the ground.

The remaining members in the ring completed the match, and the team took Perro Aguayo Jr backstage, thinking he was just unconscious; he was taken to medical care, where he was announced dead; the reason for the death was Aguayo Jr injured his spine and suffered a cardiac arrest in the ring on the spot.

3. Mitsuharu Misawa - Mitsuharu Misawa was a Japanese professional wrestler who is best known for his team, the New Japan Professional Wrestling Company, and for creating a new company, Noah.

In 2009, Mitsuharu Misawa teamed up with Shiozaki against Saito and Smith for the GHC tag team championship at Hiroshima Green Arena. During the match, Saito performed a back suplex on Mitsuharu Misawa. Immediately after taking the move, Mitsuharu Misawa lay lifeless on the canvas.

A doctor from the crowd even tried to perform CPR on Mitsuharu Misawa, but he didn't respond; he was taken to medical care, where he was announced dead.

2. Brian Ong - Brian Ong was a young, emerging, talented professional wrestler; he was training with Daleep Singh, popularly known by his WWE stage name, The Great Khali, at All Pro Wrestling. While training, Khali performed a back suplex on Brian Ong, which knocked him out for a few minutes, but coaches at All Pro Wrestling asked Brian Ong to continue even though he suffered a concussion; when Khali performed a second suplex, Ong lay on the canvas unconscious, when he was taken to the medical care he was pronounced dead, family of Brian Ong sued All Pro Wrestling and win a price given $1.3 million as compensation.

1. Owen Hart - Owen Hart, former WWE superstar and brother of former WWE champion legendary wrestler Bret Hart, was one of the most talented WWE superstars of his generation. In 1999, at WWE's Over the Edge pay-per-view, Owen was set to debut his new masked character known as "The Blue Blazer."

The Blue Blazer's entrance was going to be a stunt, where he was planning to enter the ring from the air on the rafters. The ropes malfunctioned, and Owen was released from 78 feet. He fell directly into the ring and landed himself upon ropes; when he was taken to hospital, he was announced dead.

