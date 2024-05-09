How Many Surgeries Have Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Had in His NFL Career?
Travis Kelce’s 11-year-long career included some mighty injury phases. The Tight End has gone through 10 surgeries since his rookie season. Read more about it below.
Since his selection in the third round of the 2013 draft pick, Travis Kelce has spent his whole NFL career playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. The tight end is one of the pillars of the dynasty the Chiefs are trying to build. Kelce has played a crucial role in the Chiefs’ four Super Bowl appearances and three Super Bowl Championships in the last 5 years.
The Chiefs extended Kelce in April 2024 for two years locking him to the team until he turns 36. There were rumors that Kelce might retire soon after his interviews in late 2023. But the Chiefs defended their NLF title by defeating the San Francisco 49ers. Before Kelce starts his quest for the first 3-Peat in NFL history with his 34-year-old body, let’s look at the surgeries he went through, over the years.
Kelce’s Surgeries
In his rookie season with the Chiefs, Kelce went through an arthroscopic surgery due to a knee patella fracture. There was some cartilage issue for which the 3-time Super Bowl Winner got a microfracture procedure done. Kelce suffered some rib and ankle sprains in the following years but didn’t miss any games.
In 2017, Kelce got his shoulder operated. Concussions continued to hurt the Chiefs’ TE throughout his career. After sitting out 15 games in 2013, Kelce never sat out until week 1 of the 2023 season. His ankle sprain escalated into a serious issue later this season.
Also Read: Ex-NFL Tight End Vernon Davis Shares Opinion on How Long Will Travis Kelce’s Career Be; DETAILS Inside
Travis Kelce’s Retirement Plan
Since Kelce has signed a new contract becoming the highest-paid tight end in the league, fans can expect him to play for the next few years. Kelce feels that his body has gone through a lot of surgeries and he frequently thinks about retirement.
But Taylor Swift’s ‘Significant Other’ doesn’t put much thought into his future. He doesn’t want to put a limit on his career. Kelce has entered the entertainment industry already as Amazon Prime’s game show host. He’ll feature in a horror TV show later this year. In addition to that, he hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce.
Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Extends His Stay With Kansas City Chiefs; DETAILS Inside