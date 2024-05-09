10 best Sam Bahadur dialogues that are empowering

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur dialogues showcase the true leadership quality which never fails to inspire us in life. In the film, Vicky plays Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw aka. Sam Bahadur, was the Chief of Army Staff during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Sanya Malhotra will play his wife Silloo Maneckshaw, while Fatima Sana Sheikh will portray the role of Late Smt. Indira Gandhi.

Released theatrically in 2023, Sam Bahadur is currently streaming on ZEE5. As we revisit the film’s brilliance, let’s have a look at some of the best Sam Bahadur dialogue.

Here are the 13 best Sam Bahadur dialogues that motivate us

1. “Maine apni life ka sabse mushkil challenge toh tabhi jeet liya tha jab us party mein tumne mere saath dance kiya tha. Baaki battles bhi sambhal loonga, I am okay!”

I won the toughest challenge of my life when you danced with me at our party. I'll handle the rest of the battles too, I'm okay!

2. “Amritsar ki paidaish hun, biwi Bombay ki hai, Dilli mein kaam karta hun, isse zyada Indian kya ho sakta hun?”

3. “Woh shayad unhe farq bhi samjha dein ki, mistri kya karte hai aur soldiers kya.”

He can also explain to them what mechanics do and what soldiers do.

4. “Kar nahin sakta ya karoonga nahin? Kabiliyat aur neeyat ka farq hai, Prime Minister. Mujhe politics mein koi interest nahin, army hi meri life hai.”

Can't or won't? Prime Minister, there is a difference between capability and intention. I have no interest in politics, army is my life.

5. “Yeh jung hai, Your Highness. Mujhe aur mere soldiers ko isi ki training mili hai. Aap rajneeti sambhaliye jiski aapko training mili hai.”

This is war, Your Majesty. I and my soldiers have taken training in this. You handle the politics for which you have been trained.

6. “Army ka discipline uski neenv hai, army ki neenv mat hilaiye, Minister!”

The discipline of the army is its foundation, do not shake the foundation of the army, Minister!

7. “A Field Marshal is always on duty.”

8. “Hum soldiers desh ke bahar ke dushmanon se lad sakte hain…yahan andar humare liye ladne ki zimedaari aapki hai, Madam Prime Minister.”

We soldiers can fight the enemies outside the country…it is your responsibility to fight for us inside here, Madam Prime Minister.

9. “Maine ye bhi kaha tha Yahya ne meri bike ke paise nahi diye toh maine uska adha mulk hi le liya”

I also said that Yahya did not pay for my bike, so I took half of his money.

10. “Hum rahe ya na rahe, humari iss vardi ka gaurav humesha rahega”

Whether we live or not, the pride in our uniform will always remain.

11. “Mera ek bhi soldier kisi bhi aurat ko haath nahi lagayega. Hum soldiers se pehle genetlemen hai.”

Not a single soldier of mine will touch any woman. We are gentlemen before soldiers.

12. “Jung is din shuru hogi, fir chahe hum shuru karein ya wo.”

The war will begin this day, whether we do or they.

13. “I beg your pardon, madam, Soldiers ki duty hai desh ki raksha ke liye dushman ki jaan lena.”

Sorry madam, soldiers must kill the enemy to protect the country.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Vicky Kaushal has Love & War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Praising the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor said, “He is I think a master of his craft and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I’m really really looking forward for this journey to start because it’s not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 just amazing actors Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I’m so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”

Apart from Love & War, he will also be seen in Chhaava and Good Newz. The latter stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk as well.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky opened up about the historic epic that he is currently shooting for, Chhaava, along with Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The actor revealed how huge a responsibility it is for him to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who is a celebrated historical Indian figure.

He also acknowledged how much fun he was having while making the film while working very hard. He continued, "It's the first time for me. It's a period drama but we are making it very seriously and there is a lot of action in it; a lot of drama in it; Very high on emotions and it really is a spectacular story."

