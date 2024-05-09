While most celebrities made it look easy at the 2024 Met Gala, Jessica Biel dropped reality bombs about her gala prep. The Total Recall actress has been active on social media ahead of fashion’s biggest night and recently teased the behind-the-scenes fuss on Met Monday.

Biel’s primary motive for the snippet was to urge her viewers to eat before doing anything. She revealed she was being rushed to get dressed up while she tried to sneak a little meal amid preparations for her show-stopping Met Gala look.

Jessica Biel got candid ahead of Met Gala Monday

The 42-year-old star, who made her first appearance after a decade of attending the Met Gala in 2013, allowed her fans a quick glimpse of the hustle and bustle of a Met Gala morning, following the annual event. Biel could be seen munching on salad moments before she got dressed in a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, May 8.

"okay you guys. I'm supposed to be getting dressed for the Met, but I had to eat something," the actress said after taking a quick bite of her meal. The mother of two further explained that she was "hiding in the corner" of her room to grab a meal before she gets deep into glamming up. Biel mimicked her team saying, "Everybody's like, knocking on the door, 'You gotta get dressed!"

For her, the moral of the video was, “I’m just trying to tell you, snack first, eat first!”

The 7th Heaven star followed it up with a hasty hotel room tour, showing off her custom pink floral gown, hanging by the window and arm cover laid on the bed. “Yum! Okay, I’m gonna get dressed now,” she quipped before signing off.

Similarly, the day before the coveted event, Jessica Biel posted a viral video of her pre-Met Gala prep where she took a hot bath in 20 lbs of Epsom salt to shine in her pink gown. Clearly, Biel was all in to make her Met Gala comeback iconic.

Husband Justin Timberlake could not attend the event because of his ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Justin Timberlake supports wife Jessica Biel from afar

The former NSYNC member could not accompany his wife of 11 years, Biel, to the Met Gala this year. But Timberlake showed his support with a sweet comment bearing three heart emojis on Biel’s Instagram transition reel on May 7, Monday. “And I’m feeling… GREAT,” the post’s caption read.

At the star-studded steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Jessica Biel stunned in a pink flower petal gown designed by Tamara Ralph and a matching arm cover. The dress sported a plunging neckline and flowy gown tail. The actress paired it with a Cartier gold petaled necklace, a matching ring, and a silver clutch.

Timberlake, who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, with the actress, was preoccupied with a San Jose show of his world tour. But this distance didn’t stop him from cheering for his lady.

