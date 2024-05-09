Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Accused of Allegedly Influencing ‘MVP Voting’ for LeBron James

The last round of the NBA tournament is quickly coming up. There has initially been some anticipation over which player will be named the "MVP" of the 2023–24 season, just as basketball fans have been waiting to see which team will win the championship ring. The Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic won the MVP award for the third time in four years. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was not even close to being considered for the same this season. A recent disclosure, however, makes clear that an effort was made to elevate the player's stature.

What did Chima Tabansi say?

The host of "Dreamerspro," Charles Chima Tabansi, just published a new episode of his widely viewed program a few hours ago. He talked about the recent appearance of Fox Sports Analyst Ric Bucher on Skip Bayless's "Undisputed" program. Bucher emphasized an email he received from the sports agency group "Klutch Sports" requesting that he cast his vote for "LeBron James for MVP" in the formal election. The "Dreamerspro" host did not feel comfortable with this behavior as a standard aspect of the basketball world.

Tabansi said, “Is this what really goes on in sports media? Why y’all sending emails to ask people to solicit votes for you for MVP? My argument is, why can’t it just be based on merit? You do the work, we observe the work, we scrutinize the work and say, ‘Hey listen, you deserve it’ or ‘He deserves it’ or ‘The other guy deserves it’”.

How is the MVP award decided?

NBA fans may know that over the past 44 years, a select group of journalists and sportscasters from reputable media outlets have chosen the MVP of each season. Throughout the lengthy history of this custom, however, there have rarely been documented cases of sports agencies asking journalists to vote for a specific candidate.

Apart from Ric Bucher's statement, no other reports are indicating that Rich Paul's agency executed such an action. Even if it did, though, LeBron James did not even make the list of the top 10 MVP Contenders, so the strategy was ineffective.