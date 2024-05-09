Be it about a betraying sister in It’s Time To Go or lamenting Lover, Taylor Swift’s friendships and relationships have always been a roller coaster ride. One of the most talked about at the moment is her friendship with Karlie Kloss, who was recently spotted at her Eras Tour after years of rumored rift.

The pop singer and songwriter’s girl squad had time and again given us friendship goals and until a few years, model Kloss was one of the closest. However, they have been estranged since 2018, at least in public appearances, which led fans to speculate a fall-out between the two. From impromptu road trips, “best friends forever,” Kloss having her bedroom in Swift’s NY apartment, featuring together on Vogue’s cover to Swift not attending Kloss’s wedding and the latter vacaying with Katy Perry and Scooter Braun (Swift’s known feud with both), here’s all you need to know about their sisterhood and eventual fall-out.

2012: Where it all began

Kloss was quick to respond to Swift’s interview. "Hey, @taylorswift13 love the @voguemagazine cover! Your kitchen or mine? :)" she tweeted after reading the article.

2013: Victoria’s Secret’s fashion show

As Swift was performing her song "I Knew You Were Trouble" on the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November, Kloss, a model for the line, walked past her during the "Snow Angels" portion of the show. She gestured at Swift and lip-synced her words, danced with her before leaving the stage, and even clasped hands when Swift was singing with the Fall Out Boys.

Later, in an interview with Hollywood Life in December of that year, Kloss said, “We met at the show, we never met before but we're BFFs now. It's nice to meet another American girl, we're the same age and she's so inspiring — she's so talented and she's true to who she is. She's a cool girl and I'm glad she's in the show this year, she rocked it.” She also shared a picture with the Love Story singer on social media and captioned it as her “Favorite #VSFashionShow” followed by another from the backstage. “‘We were both young when I first saw you..’ favorite Taylor song xox @taylorswift13,” her caption read.

2014: The “spontaneous” road trip to Big Sur

After the two met at the Oscars 2014 after-party, Kloss wanted to do something “spontaneous” and Swift said, “I'd been to Big Sur once before, and I was like, 'We should just do it.'”

Calling it the “adventure of a lifetime with my girl,” Kloss shared several pictures from the trip including writing their names on the beach, watching the sunset, wearing yellow daisies in their hair, and cuddling. On their way back, Kloss even shared a picture of a yellow daisy with Swift’s name tagged at the center and captioned it as “best. road trip. Ever."

That year, the two were spotted together several times. Sometimes taking a walk in Manhattan, spend time together in New York City, at friends’ birthday parties, watch Chicago Bulls play the New York Knicks, shop together at SoHo, and even get ready for the Met Gala 2014 together at the hotel. Swift brought Kloss as her date to the American Music Awards 2014 on the night she won the Dick Clark Award of excellence and performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show again hand-in-hand.

In fact, during a Rolling Stone interview where Swift gave a short tour of her New York apartment, she showed a guest bedroom and said, “This is where Karlie usually stays.” The room reportedly had several pictures of Kloss hung on the wall and a basket prepared with her favorite snacks on the bedside table.

2015: Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss featured on the Vogue cover

On February 1, Kloss visited Swift’s adopted hometown, Nashville. “Such a Wonderful weekend surrounded by such Wonderful friends,” Kloss wrote sharing a picture with Swift and Aldridge, who was a common friend and introduced the two. A few days later on February 13, the two opened up about their first meeting, the road trip to Big Sur, and their friendship for the joint cover story of Vogue magazine.

“People had been telling us for years we needed to meet. I remember makeup artists and hair people going, 'Doesn't she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They're the same,'” said Swift.

That year, they did not leave any chance to talk about their friendship in any interviews or appearances and give shout-outs to each other on social media. They were spotted together for Peter Copping's debut at Oscar de la Renta, Kloss’s charity event The World's First Fabulous Fund Fair, and Brit Awards 2015 posing with Kim Kardashian, among others. Kloss featured in Swift’s Bad Blood music video and also flew to London to attend her 1989 World Tour.

2016: Swift rented an apartment close to Kloss’s

That year, the best friends were spotted enjoying at Coachella in April. A few months later, Swift rented a property half a mile away from Kloss’s when the former’s Tribeca apartment was under renovations. Kloss was seen attending Swift’s renowned annual Fourth of July celebrations in Rhode Island and celebrating her birthday on FaceTime with Swift.

However, in August, Kloss said in The Sunday Times interview that Kardashian was a 'lovely person' amid Swift’s feud with the Skims mogul. Kloss later wrote on social media, “I will not allow the media to misconstrue my words. Taylor has always had my back and I will always have hers” and were also spotted together at several outings and parties.

2017 & 2018: The fall-out begins

While Kloss called Swift her “friend, sister and partner in crime,” in her 2016 birthday post, the following year saw very less appearances of the two. In December 2017, Kloss kept it simple for Swift’s birthday post and in January 2018, when Kloss posted a picture on social media Perry’s song, fans began speculating rift between the two.

While Kloss was also spotted out to dinner with Perry, she said in an interview that she was still close with Swift. However, Swift did not attend Kloss’s wedding with Kushner in October 2018 though Kloss kept wishing Swift on her birthday and also mentioned “really lucky to call her a friend” in interviews.

2019: Another year of their fall-out

Swift, once, again, did not attend Kloss’s second wedding with Kushner in June 2019. While Kloss reportedly invited Swift to both weddings, she happened to miss both due to prior commitments.

In August, Kloss was spotted on a vacation months after Braun, the music executive, purchased Big Machine Label Group, who owned the rights to Swift’s previous albums. As Swift’s rights were taken away from her own songs and Braun purchased the label, celebrities and industry friends began to take sides, but Kloss remained silent.

2021: It’s Time To Go

With the lyrics, “When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not in fact what she seemed / Not a twin from your dreams / She's a crook who was caught,” fans speculated that it was hinted at Swift and Kloss’s fall-out. They thought "sister" and "twin" made were references to another tall blonde named Kloss and concluded that Swift felt deceived when their friendship ended because of the "whispers" and "crook" references.

Two years later, in 2023, Kloss was spotted not in the VIP tent but in the crowd at Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles. But, in April 2024, following the release of Swift’s thanK you aIMee song which fans interpreted to be a Kardashian diss track, the reality star posted a picture with Kloss. The motive remains unclear, though.

