What’s the Secret Meaning Behind Brock Lesnar’s Chest Sword Tattoo? Find Out

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest combat sports superstars; he has managed to dominate almost every section of combat sports; he is an NCAA champion, WWE champion, and former UFC heavyweight champion; not every sportsperson could achieve the level of success Brock Lesnar has achieved in his career.

The Beast Incarnate looks like an absolute monster with his incredible body structure; his tattoos add a significant factor to his intimidating look, especially his chest sword tattoo. Do you know Brock Lesnar got his chest sword tattoo after he was frustrated with WWE and Vince McMahon?

In his autobiography Death Cultch, Brock Lesnar mentioned that in 2004, when he left the WWE company, he was struggling in life, trying different ventures but was not able to find success. Lesnar expressed that time felt like life held a sharp knife to his throat, so one day, Beast saw a tattoo parlour in Arizona, and he decided to get a tattoo of the knife from his stomach to his throat. The tattoo was the symbol to remind him where he comes from and what unpleasant he has been through in his life.

A year later, Brock Lesnar got a deal from UFC, where he managed to capture UFC's heavyweight. In 2012, he returned to WWE and rested his history.

What were Brock Lesnar's canceled plans?

Former WWE champion Beast Incarnate was scheduled to return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024 after a long vacation; the last time Brock Lesnar competed inside the squared circle was at Summer Slam 2023 against Cody Rhodes in a trilogy match after losing to The American Nightmare, Former WWE champion took time off.

WWE had some plans for Brock Lesnar, but all his plans were canceled when his name came to light in Vince McMahon's lawsuit.

For Royal Rumble 2024, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to enter a traditional men's Royal Rumble match, and according to plans, Dominik Mysterio was the one who was booked to eliminate Brock Lesnar. And later, at Elimination Chamber 2024, a singles match between Brock Lesnar and Dominik Mysterio was planned.

For WrestleMania 40, WWE was planning a dream feud between WWE intercontinental champion Gunther and Brock Lesnar.

