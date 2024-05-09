Srikanth Advance Booking: Rajkummar Rao led film sells 15000 tickets in top national chains for opening day

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, managed to sell around 15000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day, till the day of its release. These are pretty acceptable advances for a mid-sized film and if the public reports are in its favour, Srikanth can really do some serious business eventually.

Srikanth Has Sold Around 15000 Tickets For The Opening Day In Top National Multiplexes

Over 12000 tickets have been sold in PVRInox and approximately 3000 tickets have been sold in Cinepolis. The advance bookings in non-national chains and single screens are low. In today's time and age, a day one audience is essential to set the momentum for the days ahead. Srikanth's advance bookings give it just the right base to build upon. Seeing the advance bookings, the Rajkummar Rao film is targetting an opening of around Rs 2.5-3 crores.

Srikanth Has An Open Theatrical Run

Srikanth has an open theatrical run. The next notable Hindi release after Srikanth is another Rajkummar Rao starrer, Mr And Mrs Mahi, which releases on 31st May, 2024 and co-stars Janhvi Kapoor. Hollywood film Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is its release rival but that film has an entirely different audience and the movie is not likely to eat into the business of Tushar Hiranandani's directorial.

Rajkummar Rao Opening Day Comparison

After the pandemic, Rajkummar Rao has seen the release of four of his films in theatres, namely Roohi, Badhaai Do, Bheed and Hit - The First Case. Srikanth is on track to open bigger than the above-mentioned films. Whether it translates to a bigger lifetime as well, is waited to be seen.

Watch the Srikanth Trailer

About Srikanth

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Indian Education System and Indian Business System.

Srikanth In Theatres

Srikanth plays at a theatre near you from the 10th of May, 2024. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications.

What are your box office expectations from Srikanth? Let us know in the comments below.

