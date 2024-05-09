Karan Johar drops pic with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji from KANK set as he walks down memory lane; thanks SRK, Aditya Chopra

Karan Johar is one of the most profound filmmakers in Bollywood. Over the years, he has treated cine lovers with several iconic films that are cherished by the cinephiles. His body of work has primarily been adorned by heart-touching stories around love, relationships, and friendships.

Recently, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director took to his social media handle and dropped a throwback picture expressing gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra. Read on to know why.

Karan Johar drops throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji from KANK sets

Today, on May 9, a while back, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a throwback monochromatic picture from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

The photograph from in between the shots features KJo sitting on a bench with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji as they seem to have been immersed in a deep discussion. Meanwhile, KJo and SRK sporting winter outfits were sitting attentively, Rani was seen in a lehenga with a shawl wrapped around her and head resting on the bench.

Sharing the post, the ace filmmaker penned a heart-warming note expressing gratitude towards Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for encouraging him to be a ‘storyteller’. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Looking back at his journey, he expressed in the caption, “Being a bystander to such incredible talent has been my hugest learning curve…. I look back with indelible memories and gratitude. Not a single day I haven’t thanked my the universe, Aditya Chopra, and Shah Rukh Khan for convincing me that I could be a storyteller and attempt to direct my childhood dreams on celluloid …”

Advertisement

He also added RARKPK’s super hit track, Ve Kamleyaa in the background.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

The post left fans in a frenzy as they swamped Karan’s comments section with their reactions. A fan wrote, “Srk and his influence over the industry is unmatched,” another fan gushed, “This film and this scene!! Iconic!!,” while a third fan exclaimed, “Wow and what we would’ve be missing out if fate played out differently!,” and another fan urged, “Make part 2 of this with arayan and Kajol daughter.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Rani Mukerji have also collaborated on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

On the professional front, KJo’s last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani led by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor and Khushi react as Anshula drops mushy PICS with her 'happy place' Rohan Thakkar from Paris vacation