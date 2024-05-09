Dave Portnoy Breaks Silence Over Alleged New GF After Being Spotted at Celtics-Heat Game With Woman 20 Years His Junior

Dave Portnoy, the owner of BARSTOOL, has spoken out regarding rumors of a new girlfriend. The 47-year-old and 25-year-old Camryn D'Aloia appeared courtside during the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game. On Alexandra Cooper's podcast, Call Her Daddy, Portnoy was questioned concerning D'Aloia. The popular host revealed that she went to see Portnoy and D'Aloia at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, for last weekend's Kentucky Derby. Furthermore, Cooper claimed that D'Aloia was Portnoy's new girlfriend.

What did Portnoy say?

The 25-year-old, according to Portnoy, is "not my new girlfriend." Cooper kept talking about D'Aloia and her viral appearance at last week's NBA playoff game with Portnoy. They were visible in the TNT broadcast's background. Ahead of announcers Brian Anderson and Stan Van Gundy were Portnoy and D'Aloia.

However, Portnoy refused to discuss the matter. Cooper asked him, "Are you going to sit in silence the whole episode?" as a result of that.

Who is D’Aloia?

When pressed Portnoy declared that D'Aloia and he are just friends. It was discovered that D'Aloia's job at Nutrafol is as a community management associate, according to her LinkedIn profile. Like Portnoy, the 25-year-old is a native of Massachusetts and a graduate of Framingham State University.

After splitting from Silvana Mojica in November of last year, Portnoy had not been spotted at a sporting event with a woman until his public appearance with D'Aloia. Before Portnoy decided to separate, they were together for three years. He disclosed that their divergent outlooks on the future contributed to their breakup.

Portnoy is a Huge Celtics fan

Portnoy is known to be a fiery Boston sports fan. The Barstool founder went to the Celtics' Game 4 win over the Heat. Don’t be surprised if he is seen again in a Celtics game as the record champions are searching for their 18th NBA title.

