Trigger Warning: The article contains references to abuse and murder.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard takes a trip around Los Angeles’ fanciest grocery store. In a new video shared, she documented herself checking out the expensive prices at Erewhon, the LA-based health grocery store, synonymous with Hailey Bieber. Blanchard was, in part, there to also promote her upcoming Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up which premieres late next month.

Accompanied by a Lifetime official, Blanchard was captured feeling overwhelmed by the fancy selection of products at the store. While grocery shopping, she expressed her astonishment with brief quirky reactions and later also tried Hailey Bieber’s smoothie drink.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard baffled by LA prices

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, shared a one-minute TikTok video of her skimming through the products at Erewhon. In the initial seconds, the Lifetime rep introduced Blanchard, who recently featured in the network’s six-part docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in January, to the viewers. She said, “She is going to be doing the quintessential L.A. Erewhon taste test.”

Heading into the store, Blanchard excitedly notes, "I'm so ready. I know that it's a very fancy grocery store." A brief pause at the chips aisle had her bewildered by the $5.99 price tag followed by the olive oil unit. "Oh my god, $44.99 for a bottle of virgin olive oil," Blanchard exclaimed, adding "My pocketbook would be screaming," as she walked away from the section.

The next stop of her Erewhon tour was the dairy section. Blanchard quickly notes that she is lactose tolerant but likes cheese. Maintaining her state of shock at the prices, she cheks out the $8 for eggs and $20 for a carton of milk pricing. “I better have the cow that comes with it!” she joked.

The trip ends with the duo splurging on Hailey Bieber skin smoothie. As the name suggests, the nutrient-rich drink was developed in collaboration with the popular model, with ingredients like almond milk, sea moss, coconut cream, dates, maple syrup, hyaluronic acid, strawberries, and more. After a quick taste test of the $20 drink, Blanchard conceded, “Oh my god! This is so good…It’s so worth it.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard stars in new Lifetime series

The Munchausen by proxy victim’s life story has earned the spotlight through several TV projects over the years. She was charged with the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee, and sentenced to ten years in prison. Blanchard was released on December 28, 2023, and has since become popular among the media. In 2019, a true crime Hulu drama chronicled the traumatic events of her life.

Similarly, the six-part docuseries, Lifetime’s Prison Confessions premiered in January 2024, where Blanchard unraveled about her life in prison.

Now, Lifetime has followed up the docu-series with Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, a reality show that will offer glimpses into Blanchard’s post-prison life as she strives to create a normal livelihood while adding more insights about her intense past. “There’s always more to the story,” Lifetime’s Facebook announcement on March 29 stated.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup is set to premiere on June 3 on Lifetime.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

